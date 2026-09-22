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All Mysterious Dog locations and solutions in Control Resonant

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The Mysterious Dog appears seven times in Control Resonant, each time with a puzzle to find its missing Dragon toy

The Mysterious Dog in Control Resonant
(Image credit: Remedy)
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The Mysterious Dog in Control Resonant is exactly what it sounds like: a dog that keeps showing up in odd places as part of a side quest called "Every Dog Has Her Day", and, while friendly, is clearly no ordinary mutt. Each time you encounter it, the puzzle is to find its missing dragon toy and bring it back to her, which is sometimes easier said than done depending on where the Mysterious Dog has placed itself. If you want to complete this questline, I'll explain where to find the dog in every region of Control Resonant, and where to find the dragon toy so you can bring back to her.

To find the other major side quest around Manhattan, find all the Control Resonant Taxi locations.

All Mysterious Dog locations in Control Resonant

(Image credit: Remedy)

The Mysterious Dog shows up seven times in Control Resonant, once for every major region, and is usually quite obvious to see once you're in the area:

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  1. Downtown. On a rooftop at the edge of the region.
  2. Central. On a rooftop North of the East Park Station.
  3. Evacuation Zone. On a red-lit rooftop Northeast of the Sinkhole.
  4. West Incursion Zone. On a rooftop West of the Parking Garage, near where the city bends upwards into a sheer wall.
  5. The Park. On a rooftop at the Northeast edge of the region.
  6. Underpass. High up on top of a structure Northeast of the Research Site.
  7. Unknown. On a garden rooftop on the Northwest island, close to the fast travel door.

The Mysterious Dog tends to be relatively easy to find once you're in the area, as it will be marked on the map, and the environment usually highlights it in some way, such as having a spotlight on it. Once you're close, it'll be marked on the map by a white pawprint-shaped symbol.

Every time you find the Mysterious Dog, it wants you to find and bring back its Dragon toy. There's usually some sort of clue in the environment to mark where to look, such as a billboard advertising dog food. Still, we'll explain everywhere to look below.

1. Downtown Mysterious Dog

(Image credit: Remedy)

Found at the Southern edge of the area down from the early Control Resonant Power Core Puzzle. If you look East, you can see a lower rooftop with a dog food commercial on the side. On the roof above it, you may even be able to make out the little dragon by the stairwell door. Float over to grab it, and simply bring it back.

2. Central Mysterious Dog

(Image credit: Remedy)

From where you find the dog, look directly North and you'll see an alleyway with lasers crisscrossing it below. However, at the end of the alley is a dog food billboard illuminated by a streetlight. The toy is right there: jump down to grab it and avoid the lasers on the way back.

3. Evacuation Zone Mysterious Dog

(Image credit: Remedy)

Nestled in the red-lit space between two folded buildings, look West from the dog to see two mirrored billboards for "Chowrap." Use the raised rooftops in front of them to jump up and adhere to the rooftop above you, and the Dragon is lying there in the lit area for you to pick up.

4. West Incursion Zone Mysterious Dog

(Image credit: Remedy)

Look South from where the dog is waiting and you'll see another dog food billboard for "Chowrap". The Dragon is waiting on an air condition on the rooftop to its left, which you can use your gravity powers to adhere to.

5. The Park Mysterious Dog

(Image credit: Remedy)

Look East from where you find the Mysterious Dog, and from here you'll see a higher rooftop that you can access by exterior elevator, with a dog-themed billboard up there. The toy is waiting up here on a desk table, lit by some floodlights. Grab it and bring it back down to complete this section.

6. Underpass Mysterious Dog

(Image credit: Remedy)

If you look directly up from the Mysterious Dog, you'll see the toy on the ceiling, as a result of a gravity anomaly. However, it's too high to just jump up. Instead, go round to the North area of the structure, where there'll be a raised platform high enough to reach the ceiling and stick to it. Follow the path back around, this time from above, and grab the toy, then all you need to do is cancel the inversion and you can drop down.

7. Unknown Mysterious Dog

(Image credit: Remedy)

This one's fairly far away - from the Mysterious Dog, look left to see the above billboard on the building nearby, the one with multiple dogs on it. Next to that is a sign that says "BAR", pointing downwards. Presumably it should say Bark, because the toy is on the balcony where the arrow is pointing.

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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