Final Fantasy 7 Remake series boss doesn't think "a game will ever compare in terms of scale across 3 titles ever again"

Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi doesn't think there will ever be a game that compares to the scale of the trilogy after Final Fantasy 7 Revelation releases.
Whatever you feel about the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, there's no denying that it's one of the most impressive AAA projects in recent memory. In an era where the likes of Naughty Dog are taking close to a decade to release a game, the fact that three major titles are going to have released within seven years is quite the feat. While the idea of splitting the classic JRPG across three titles continues to be a contentious decision years later, it's not a choice Hamaguchi sees happening often.
"I think the popular titles that came before, I think they will be remade." Hamaguchi says, speaking to Final Weapon. He adds, "that being said, a game like this, splitting it across three titles… I'm not so sure there will be that many; if there are any, very few."
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He recalls the challenges to be considered when making a game across three parts, like if the first part had sold or reviewed poorly, and the fact that the "need to keep the team as similar as possible across all of the titles" can be a "huge headache."
Hamaguchi continues, "Not only is Final Fantasy 7 huge and the scale of the Remake Series is just enormous, but in a way, I don't think a game will ever compare in terms of scale across three titles ever again." He adds, "in that way, I think the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be looked at as kind of like this outlier. That's something I'm gonna be proud of."
Hamaguchi is seemingly counting the series as a "game" in this case, despite it being three titles. Granted – even if there are some that will argue Final Fantasy 7 hasn't either – I don't know if there are many games that could pull off being split across multiple games for a remake. Although personally, I anxiously await Capcom stretching Devil May Cry 1's four hour runtime into three games.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation lets you automatically level characters and blast through the campaign after Rebirth players begged director Naoki Hamaguchi for a break from the JRPG grind.
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