Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has more "on-screen guidance" to stop players feeling lost, but Square Enix is already "considering options" for those who hate hand-holding, lead says

You can expect Final Fantasy 7 Revelation to be a big game. It's the trilogy closer, and that means there'll be plenty of side quests and a lot of exploring to do. In lieu of this, there'll be some extra guidance for players who'd rather just get from A-to-B without much hassle – but Square Enix knows not everyone may be interested in these features if they're in it for the journey.
Director Naoki Hamaguchi explains the balance of these ideals on Twitter. "In Revelation, we've included more on-screen guidance than in our previous titles so that even players who are not familiar with open-world games can enjoy the experience without getting lost," he says. "By following that guidance, players can naturally explore the world as it gradually opens up, revealing new places to discover and more things to do."
However, if that sounds annoying or like hand-holding to you, then Square Enix is "considering options that would allow players to customize how guidance is presented." He doesn't mention to what extent you'll be able to adjust the wayfinding or whatever other signposting the game will provide, but I imagine the lowest settings will be quite freeing overall.
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More options are always good, especially in RPGs requiring dozens of hours of investment to get through. While I'm in the camp of preferring less guidance, there are many who don't have the time or energy to wander aimlessly for hours, or would simply prefer to know exactly where to go at any given time.
If it's feasible to appease both sides of the spectrum, that can only widen the appeal of the game and make sure everyone's getting a better experience. Final Fantasy 7 Revelation ties together the remake trilogy, and considering the scale of both Remake and Rebirth, I expect this one to basically swallow me whole for upwards of 100 hours.
Hamaguchi recently mentioned it'll take multiple runs to see and do everything in the adventure, and even as an ardent journeyman of these kinds of games, I can see myself leaning into the exploration options for my second and third playthroughs, just to streamline things. If the versatility is there, why not make use of it? This isn't 1997 any more, not everything needs to be a grind.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation lets you automatically level characters and blast through the campaign after Rebirth players begged director Naoki Hamaguchi for a break from the JRPG grind.
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