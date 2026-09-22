Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow will focus on "who Lex Luthor is", according to Guy Gardner star Nathan Fillion

Man of Tomorrow star Nathan Fillion has shared a tease for the upcoming Superman sequel, and apparently it's all about Lex Luthor. The follow-up will focus on Clark Kent teaming up with Lex to face a new villain together called Brainiac.
Guy Gardner star Fillion will also appear in the upcoming DCU movie and told The Hollywood Reporter what audiences can expect: "In the first movie, and rightly so, we learn a lot about who Superman is. In [Man of Tomorrow], I think we’ll learn more about who Lex Luthor is, and I think it's equally important."
Nicholas Hoult will be back as the villain in the new DC film. We don't know too much yet about how he works into the story but the last time we saw him was in Peacemaker season 2 when he was behind bars. Somehow he'll get from that point to wearing an epic comics-accurate warsuit in Man of Tomorrow.
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Fillion's comments follow on from Clark Kent star David Corenswet, who recently said the upcoming second Superman film will have a pretty different tone. "The characters are a little more mature," he told Entertainment Tonight recently. "They're going to go a little bit deeper. Not to mention all the crazy stuff. Nick Hoult in the Warsuit!"
The DCU is currently airing Lanterns, in which Fillion's Gardner just cameoed, and next up is Clayface. For more, check out our breakdown of all the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
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