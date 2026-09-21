New eye-popping Clayface trailer teases the DCU's goriest movie yet and a new side to Gotham

With just one month left to wait until the DCU's first horror movie hits the big screen just in time for Halloween, a bunch of new Clayface TV spots have surfaced, giving us a better look at DC Studios's first all-out horror movie.
The first teaser, which has since been posted on Twitter by DC Film News, opens with Hollywood actor turned Batman villain Matt Hagen's eyeballs quite literally popping out of his head as his morph into Clayface begins whilst on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Naomi Ackie's Dr Caitlin Bates shows concern for Tom Rhys Harries' troubled star. "This is going to be hard for you to believe," says Bates, "Matt Hagen can change his face." Check out the TV spot below.
Although the new clip doesn't reveal the full transformation, we do get a sneak peek from the back at Hagen growing into the large, gloopy monster we are used to seeing in animated DC shows, such as DCU series Creatures and Commandoes. Aside from the face-stretching gore, the teaser also gives us another look at Clayface's Gotham setting, including Gotham Harbour.
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Another TV spot, which you can see below, shows Bates trying to get to the bottom of Hagen's unexplainable affliction while he suffers further. "What is happening to me?" asks Hagen. We feel very sorry for him. It seems that Clayface may not only be the DCU's most gruesome movie yet, but its most emotional too.
Clayface follows Hagen's rise to stardom, which is tragically cut short when a local gang leaves him horribly disfigured. With nothing left to lose, Hagen seeks out a cutting-edge treatment in an attempt to get his old face back. But something goes horribly wrong, sending him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge.
The movie, which has been described as "violent" and "highly disturbing" by members of the press, is directed by Speak No Evil's James Watkins and penned by horror legend and Haunting of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan. The film also stars David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.
Clayface marks the third movie in James Gunn's DCU Chapter One, and the sixth project overall after Lanterns, which is currently airing on HBO.
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Clayface hits cinemas on October 23. For more, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.