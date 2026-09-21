Ahead of GTA 6, Rockstar releases modding guidelines that axe new missions, maps, ports, and more: "Respect our games"

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"No fun allowed basically," as fans say

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Although GTA 6 isn't here just yet, Rockstar Games is shaking things up for its community a bit ahead of the big game's release with some, um, very controversial new modding guidelines.

Yes, the same Rockstar that acquired GTA 5's downright massive roleplay mod framework, FiveM, just a few years ago – one that broke 200,000 players on Steam back in March. So, what exactly are the new modding guidelines… surely they can't be that restrictive, right? Wrong.

As per Rockstar's official webpage outlining the rules, they're restrictive and then some, to, you know, "maintain a fun, creative, and welcoming place for players and content creators."

The first rule starts with a very straightforward, "Respect our games." It continues: "Rockstar Games creates unique worlds, characters, and stories, which form the official continuity of our games. Like all creators, we have the right to set limits on how others can use our games and brand."

So, what are said limits? "Do not expand or modify Rockstar Games' official storylines, plots, missions, characters, or other elements of our established continuity."

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That alone covers a lot, seeing as most mods do just that. Rockstar then adds, "Do not make mods that combine maps, locations, characters, storylines, in-game assets, or other IP from one Rockstar Games title into another title," which even further limits modders' potential.

I'm instantly reminded of the recent Red Dead Redemption 2 Mexico mod based on Rockstar's first game with new NPCs, towns, wildlife, and a lot more. What will come of it, and others like it? It's not looking good, that's for certain.

Rockstar also essentially prohibits ports of its games, solidifying that it's truly not messing around here: "Do not modify our games to operate on consoles, hardware devices, or other platforms where they have not been officially released by Rockstar Games." Oof.

Unsurprisingly, fans online are not happy with the new guidelines, from what I can see.

"Oh my god bro they went the path of the Nintendo," writes a user on Twitter. "No fun allowed basically," adds another – along with some choice language I'm sure you can envision without my recital here.

It does all beg the question of how GTA 6 modding will be affected in the future following its November 19 release, but I suppose we don't need to worry about any of that until it actually gets a PC launch… whenever that presumably comes.

New Rockstar leak allegedly reveals GTA 6 assets and cut GTA 5 Liberty City DLC, with nearly 200 GB of unseen content.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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