Ahead of GTA 6, Rockstar releases modding guidelines that axe new missions, maps, ports, and more: "Respect our games"

Although GTA 6 isn't here just yet, Rockstar Games is shaking things up for its community a bit ahead of the big game's release with some, um, very controversial new modding guidelines.
Yes, the same Rockstar that acquired GTA 5's downright massive roleplay mod framework, FiveM, just a few years ago – one that broke 200,000 players on Steam back in March. So, what exactly are the new modding guidelines… surely they can't be that restrictive, right? Wrong.
As per Rockstar's official webpage outlining the rules, they're restrictive and then some, to, you know, "maintain a fun, creative, and welcoming place for players and content creators."
The first rule starts with a very straightforward, "Respect our games." It continues: "Rockstar Games creates unique worlds, characters, and stories, which form the official continuity of our games. Like all creators, we have the right to set limits on how others can use our games and brand."
So, what are said limits? "Do not expand or modify Rockstar Games' official storylines, plots, missions, characters, or other elements of our established continuity."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
That alone covers a lot, seeing as most mods do just that. Rockstar then adds, "Do not make mods that combine maps, locations, characters, storylines, in-game assets, or other IP from one Rockstar Games title into another title," which even further limits modders' potential.
I'm instantly reminded of the recent Red Dead Redemption 2 Mexico mod based on Rockstar's first game with new NPCs, towns, wildlife, and a lot more. What will come of it, and others like it? It's not looking good, that's for certain.
Rockstar also essentially prohibits ports of its games, solidifying that it's truly not messing around here: "Do not modify our games to operate on consoles, hardware devices, or other platforms where they have not been officially released by Rockstar Games." Oof.
Unsurprisingly, fans online are not happy with the new guidelines, from what I can see.
"Oh my god bro they went the path of the Nintendo," writes a user on Twitter. "No fun allowed basically," adds another – along with some choice language I'm sure you can envision without my recital here.
It does all beg the question of how GTA 6 modding will be affected in the future following its November 19 release, but I suppose we don't need to worry about any of that until it actually gets a PC launch… whenever that presumably comes.
New Rockstar leak allegedly reveals GTA 6 assets and cut GTA 5 Liberty City DLC, with nearly 200 GB of unseen content.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more