A Castlevania: Belmont's Curse demo kicks off the Halloween season in October, with save data transferring to the full game

Konami is ushering in the spooky Halloween season with a free demo for Castlevania: Belmont's Curse launching on October 1st.
Castlevania has been slumbering like a sleepy vampire for far too long, but publisher Konami and developer Evil Empire (the Dead Cells support studio and The Rogue Prince of Persia maker) plan to shake the classic series awake, fangs bared, on October 15th of this year.
Konami today announced that fans can get a little taste test early. The upcoming demo contains the opening chapter of Belmont's Curse, and you'll be able to carry your progress over to the full game upon launch, as long as you buy Belmont's Curse on the same platform that you played its free demo.
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"Certain features and content may be restricted in the demo version," Konami's announcement notes. "The full version must be updated to the latest version when transferring save data."
The Castlevania: Belmont's Curse demo will apparently run at a smooth 60fps on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S - the base Nintendo Switch version is instead running at 30fps, according to the publisher. There's currently no word on a potential, native Nintendo Switch 2 port, which I imagine the Metroidvania would be right at home on.
If you want a better look at the vampiric revival before its demo and full release, Konami hosted a lengthy livestream from Tokyo Game Show 2026 that dove deep into Belmont's Curse.
The developers have previously said Belmont's Curse is for people who love Metroidvanias, but are new to Castlevania, specifically. All you Hollow Knight fans may have something to tide you over until the Sea of Sorrow DLC, then.
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Castlevania: Belmont's Curse brings on the Netflix show's Dracula and 1 other star from the TV series as part of the new game's English cast