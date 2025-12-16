Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow is the sequel's first expansion, and the original Metroidvania is coming to Switch 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow is the first expansion to the Metroidvania sequel, and Team Cherry hints that it's not done yet.

In an announcement today, the Hollow Knight developers confirmed that players "continued enthusiasm" for the - even in place of its..."challenges" is a "massive motivator as we work towards expanding the game even further. That first expanion is "already well underway," with a watery teaser trailer showing off Hornet aura-farming in preparation to take on more foes.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow Teaser - YouTube Watch On

We won't know more until "shortly before Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow releases," which I'd understand could be consrued as bad news given Team Cherry's track record, but the good news is that that's not all you have to wait for. The studio also says that "alongside Silksong’s continued development, we haven’t forgotten about its sibling, and today we’re excited to announce that we’re hard at work on an updated version of Hollow Knight for the Nintendo Switch 2".

That'll be launching next year, and those who own Hollow Knight on the original Switch will be able to upgrade for free, experiencing the same kind of upgrades that Silksong got on the Switch 2. Higher frame-rate, better resolutions, and "many additional graphical effects." If you want to see what that looks like, PC players can take a look on a beta branch of Steam that's open to any player who wants to check it out.

