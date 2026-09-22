How long is Silent Hill Townfall?

When it comes to how long Silent Hill Townfall is, it all depends on how brave you are, because the length of the game directly relates to how prepared you are to come out of hiding. Stealth plays a big part of the game and probably the biggest factor in how long it takes to complete will be how quickly you can sneak past the various monsters along the way. Having finished it and made a good start on an NG+, I can tell you how long it took me and how it looks generally for completion.
Silent Hill Townfall length
As a starter reference it took me 18 hours to finish Silent Hill Townfall the first time for my review so it's not a hugely lengthy game. That said, I was playing it fairly thoroughly, and exploring all the corners for collectible and extra things (for example I found 82 out of 84 notes). If you're less fastidious, and take less time soaking it all up you'll probably clear it quicker, but I'd say 20 hours tops is probably the upper end of the scale for completion.
Here's a few completion lengths for Silent Hill Townfall, depending how much you want to put in:
12-15 - If you focus just on puzzles and getting through areas you should clear the game in this sort of time. It'll be a bit of a rush though.
15-20 hours - This is the most common time based on my playthrough.
20+ - If you want to do some new game plus runs and see multiple endings.
I'd say 15-20 hours is going to be the sweet spot for almost everyone first time round. It is worth pointing out though that there's an achievement for doing it in under four hours so that's technically possible, but you're definitely in new game plus territory at that point. Speaking of that there are five endings, so that completion time could easily be more like 60+ hours if you want to see them all. I won't say it's 5x20 specifically to see all the endings though, as NG+ rewards you with an insta-kill axe that radically changes how long it takes to clear areas. Not to mention you won't be needing to work things out anymore and you can use most of the codes and solutions for things you already know. The one exception I know of so far there is the Silent Hill Townfall organ box, which can't be opened without completing the steps, even when you know the code.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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