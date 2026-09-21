Daredevil: Born Again reportedly ending with season 3

After weeks of cancellation rumors, Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will reportedly be the show's last.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel also quietly parted ways with showrunner Dario Scardapane, "whose contract was up and was not renewed." This means someone else will have to oversee the show during post-production, which is reportedly already in the final stages.
Scardapane served as showrunner for all three seasons and made a heartfelt post following the completion of season 3: "Sorry it took so long to say, but THAT'S A WRAP on production for Season 3 of Daredevil Born Again," the showrunner wrote on his Instagram story. "Thank you to Marvel and the magnificent cast and crew that made this season something very, very, very special. I'm humbled daily by the talent I get to work with. Cannot wait for you to see what all these twisted minds have come up with. #BestCrewEver"
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After Wonder Man season 2 was cancelled (despite being previously renewed), fans were quick to notice that there aren't live-action Marvel shows on the release slate beyond Born Again season 3 in March 2027... making us all wonder if the age of Disney Plus MCU shows has come to an end for now. Though we do still have VisionQuest on the docket.
The third season of Born Again is supposed to give us that long-awaited MCU Defenders team-up, folding the lives of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist into one season alongside Matt Murdock's newfound journey in jail.
Daredevil: Born Again season 3 arrives next March. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.
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