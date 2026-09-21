With $3 million in Steam pre-orders, publisher says its horror-themed Stardew Valley-like "might be massive"

News
By
Published

Graveyard Keeper 2 is looking like it's going to take off

Bearded man raises shovel in one hand and holds skull in the other as zombie army backs him
(Image credit: tinyBuild)

Pre-orders for Graveyard Keeper 2 are reaching some big, big numbers for an indie release. So much so that publisher tinyBuild is anticipating a huge launch for the horror-themed Stardew Valley-like.

On Twitter, tinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik posted about where Graveyard Keeper 2 is currently sitting on Steam. The sequel's been wishlisted over 1 million times in total and has over 147,000 pre-orders, generating more than $2,500,000 in gross revenue. In a more recent post, this figure is inches off $3 million.

A recent demo brought in around 22,000 players, and since progress can be brought over into the main game when it's out, tinyBuild believes there are going to be "high launch day numbers." On the list of nice things to hear as a studio, this must be up there.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"Edging towards $3,000,000, tomorrow is the last pre-order day," Nichiporchik says, quoting developer Lazy Bear Games. "The launch for Graveyard Keeper 2 might be massive."

It's not hard to see why this is happening. This follow-up is eight years in the making, as Graveyard Keeper launched in 2018. That game's maintained a steady audience in those years through regular DLC and updates, peaking at over 42,000 players on Valve's store according to Steam Charts. The game's on Switch, PlayStation 4, and a number of other platforms too, meaning its audience is quite a bit larger in total.

Those numbers aren't too shabby for a project from a small team. As the name implies, the game centers around you maintaining a local graveyard, with all sorts of spooky goings on in the meantime. It's Stardew Valley for people who grew up reading Goosebumps - like me, who put a considerable number of hours into the first game and reviewed it once upon a time.

Interest in ConcernedApe's hit farming sim has only ever grown, and nowadays people are always clamoring for their next cozy, agricultural adventure. Graveyard Keeper 2 is primed for that, just in time for Halloween too - it launches tomorrow, September 22.

"Just buy the game on Steam": Indie publisher behind a recent banger that sold 300k copies in its first week warns against key resellers after canceling hundreds of scalped keys.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Marathon players shoot at a giant bug
    1
    Bungie admits Marathon "did not reach as many players as we had hoped"
  2. 2
    Hideo Kojima says Xbox had "never seen" anything like Physint
  3. 3
    Injury for Madden 27 star Caleb Williams is creating a new generation of Madden curse believers
  4. 4
    Bungie says "we are not done with Destiny" and promises to restore all that content it deleted
  5. 5
    2 billion years of Minecraft running in a simulation finds the game can roll credits all on its own