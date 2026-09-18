Build a Boat for Treasure codes (September 2026) for Gold

Build a Boat for Treasure codes are a great way to help you complete the classic experience's quest for the Roblox the Hunt 20 event. Once again, you'll need to build a boat, but the treasure this time is some special celebratory birthday cake. Get across the lake and bring it back to claim your exclusive event reward - and using these promos can help you get there.
While you're claiming all the Roblox the Hunt 20 items you can, there are also plenty of general rewards that can be used across all experiences, so check out our list of the current Roblox promo codes for those.
All Build a Boat for Treasure codes
These are the Build a Boat for Treasure codes you can redeem during Roblox The Hunt 20:
=D - 5x Gold
=p - 5x Gold
hi - 5x Gold
chillthrill709 was here - Classic Firework
While Build a Boat for Treasure codes aren't case-sensitive, they are a little strange, with some featuring classic smilies and others including spaces, so I'd recommend just copying and pasting them from my list above.
To redeem Build a Boat for Treasure codes, hit the Menu button on the right-hand side of the screen before scrolling over to the Settings tab on the left. Scroll down this page, and you'll find the codes redemption box above the contributors section near the bottom, where you can enter any of the codes as they appear on my list.
Expired Build a Boat for Treasure codes
Given that Build a Boat for Treasure is an older Roblox experience, there are loads of expired codes, so I won't include them here. However, I will move the current codes down here if and when they expire to save you any disappointment.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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