Bungie says "we are not done with Destiny" and promises to restore all that content it deleted: "What's rightfully yours"

After ending development and laying off most of the Destiny 2 team, Bungie says Destiny still has a future, and it starts with undoing the game's biggest mistake.
In a new video and blog post explaining "the next chapter for Bungie," studio head Poria Torkan joins product head and Marathon GM Josh Deane to address an understandably worried fan base.
"We are not done with Destiny," the post reads, calling the now-calcified MMO "foundational to our future."
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"We want to return Destiny to its original promise, to recapture the qualities that have always made it special," the post continues. "The awe-inspiring mystery, meaningful discovery, and a community of Guardians coming together against impossible odds. That begins with restoring important parts of Destiny 2's history that players can no longer experience today."
Deane expands on this point in the video, calling the vaulted content, including paid content that was removed from the game for opaque technical reasons, "what's rightfully yours."
"It's going to take some time. I wish we could just flip a freakin' switch," he says. "But we're going to commit to unvaulting the Destiny 2 campaigns, the destinations, the raids that never should have been ripped away to begin with."
Unvaulted content will be brought up to "the stability and gameplay standards of Destiny 2 today," Bungie says, from lighting to combatant AI.
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Bungie owns up to the massive misstep of the DCV in its blog post: "We cannot change the decision we made, but we can acknowledge its impact and do the work to make it right by restoring these important parts of Destiny's history."
"That restoration will hopefully lay the foundation for how we reforge into new Destiny stories and games that you all deserve and that we want to create," Deane adds.
This is reiterated in the blog post: "We have to find a way back to making games that we want to play, but with you at the center." Bungie says it wants to "build a stronger long-term future for Destiny," offering a glimmer of hope for fans mourning the series.
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