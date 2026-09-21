Fans are loving new Warhammer Legion of the Damned Kill Team, but are already worried about resellers

I think it's safe to say that the Warhammer 40K and Kill Team community is excited for Legion of the Damned, and fans aren't being quiet about it – but there's already concern that the box set they come in will be a victim of dreaded resellers.
Due to arrive as part of the Kill Team: Armageddon box set (which was one of the many Big Autumn Warhammer Preview reveals), the Legion of the Damned are cursed, flaming Space Marines who emerge from deep space to help humanity when all hope is lost. Whether it's their love of bone decor in their armor or the potential for conversion, fans across reddit are in agreement that these models rock. However, as u/SalaryWooden5346 writes on a Warhammer 40K subreddit, "Good luck to all of us trying to beat the scalpers."
Considering how difficult it was to get sets like Kill Team: Tomb World (the last 'core' box with two teams and terrain), I suspect they're right. These releases typically get snapped up instantly come launch day, at which point they appear on eBay with radically inflated prices. Judging by the buzz around those Legion of the Damned models, I expect the same thing will happen here.
If you want to give yourself the best chance of picking up Kill Team: Armageddon, you should try indie retailersif the Warhammer store has sold out - in my experience, they tend to last a bit longer (potentially because their stock doesn't always hit at the same time as Warhammer, or because they're less well-known). I typically go to Miniature Market in the US and Wayland Games in the UK, because they provide discounts on Warhammer goods as well.
I appreciate that it's not always an issue, but it's becoming enough of a pattern that I wish Warhammer addressed the problem head on with more stock, or at least greater checks to deter resellers. I know the latter is far easier said than done, and I don't know where we'd even start in that regard. However, it is possible – the Pokemon Center has been giving it a good go where the TCG is concerned, albeit with mixed results.
Still, at least we know we'll be able to get our hands on these models even if the box set sells out. Warhammer has confirmed that the Legion of the Damned and Ork Nobz they'll be fighting against will be sold separately. Plus, the terrain in the box is normally sold by itself afterward too… So all we're missing is the rulebook that drops alongside Kill Team: Armageddon.
Because of how gorgeous all these miniatures are, that's something. Aside from the Age of Sigmar Khazalite Holds, they were my favorite reveals of the show so I'm happy we'll be able to enjoy them even if resellers do their worst. Besides being phenomenally atmospheric and far spookier than Space Marines normally get, they're also excellent fodder for part swaps.
"Hot damn. These guys are going to be ravaged by salamander kitbashers," writes u/TheSlayerofSnails in a thread discussing the matter on Warhammer 40K subreddit. They're not wrong; the Salamanders chapter is well known for their association with fire, so this theme is the perfect fit. As others point out in the replies, they'd also be great proxies for the Night Lords Chaos Space Marine faction as well; they play well with the latter's gothic, lightning-struck theme. That makes the Legion of the Damned highly desirable even if you aren't a Kill Team fan.
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Will you be trying to pick up the Kill Team: Armageddon box set, or wait for when they launch separately? Let me know in the comments.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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