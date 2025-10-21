Kill Team: Tomb World is an incredible addition Warhammer fans won't want to miss, so it's a shame they may have to

Tomb World is another fantastic addition to the Kill Team arsenal, offering a brand new way to play the game. The terrain rules vastly change how missions play out, mixing up not only the way you play, but also the operatives you choose to bring. It also adds two gorgeous new Kill Teams into the fold. It's essentially an expansion pack, though, and should be treated as such. Newbies should stick to the base game as their first purchase, but for experienced players, this is a real treat.

The Tomb Worlds have awoken, and the glorious might of the Necron Dynasties is here to kick some trespassers off their intergalactic lawn. They're in for a tough fight, though, as it's the Xenos-hunting Space Marines of the Deathwatch that have encroached into their crypts for Kill Team: Tomb World.

This huge box set contains two brand new Kill Teams, their associated rules, and a bunch of cool new terrain to represent the claustrophobic corridors of a Necron crypt. While the squads are certainly an excellent addition to the roster, it's the Tomb World itself that steals the show here, offering a new way to play that stands out from the ruined buildings and exposed gantries of the past two Kill Zone battlefields.

A note on availability Unfortunately, Kill Team: Tomb World is devilishly difficult to find right now. It sold out very quickly, and it's unclear if more stock will be made available down the line (if you see it, grab it quick). However, we can assume that the two teams and terrain will become available separately in the not-so-distant future - they always do. That means all is not lost if you can't find the Tomb World box itself.

In their place, we have cramped corridors that funnel the combat into chokepoints around doorways, teleporters that can be used for tactical repositioning, and destructible terrain that lets you make your own damn door (which then reforms itself again thanks to pesky drones). All of these rules pile extra layers of complication onto the game, so I wouldn't advise new players to start here, but there's a lot to love for Kill Team veterans.

Kill Team: Tomb World features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $250 / £155 Ages 12+ Players 1 - 2 System Kill Team (2024) Complexity High Lasts 60-120mins per session

Impressively modular terrain

Emphasis on team-based Joint Ops

Necron team is fiddly & fragile

Inside the box, you'll find the two squads, a mountain of plastic terrain, a cardboard battle mat, a rules dossier (not a full rulebook, as this isn't a starter set), datacards for both factions, and a bunch of tokens. You also get 10 basic Necron Warriors and three scarabs. These are for use in the extra Joint Ops co-op mode, which lets you play alone or alongside a buddy, against a horde of NPC Necrons — ideal for those who prefer to work together on game night, or fans of the best board games.

Excluding those Joint Ops missions, there aren't any new missions in the book. Instead, it offers a new terrain type for you to play the existing missions on. The Tomb World terrain is extremely detailed, with glowing orbs, ornate pillars, and sleeping Necrons adorning the walls. The modularity is impressive too, with push-fit slots that allow you to build a board in a multitude of layouts. This is much easier to put together than Into the Dark/Gallowdark's ship walls from the last Kill Team edition.

The models are suitably gorgeous too, as you'd expect. Unless your name is Inquisitor Coteaz, Games Workshop doesn't really make bad models anymore. They're exquisitely detailed, and mostly easy to put together, though I did head off some future heartache and pin the serpentine tail of the Geomancer — I just know that thing would have snapped at some point in my future otherwise.

My only real complaint here is that the mould lines are hideous, on both sides of the fence. Get your hobby knife, sanding sticks, and elbow grease at the ready, because the real first mission of Tomb World is removing these bloody eyesores if you want your models to look their best.

Here's a quick breakdown of the two Kill Teams found inside:

Read more Read less ▼ Deathwatch

The Deathwatch are a wonderful Primaris update to the iconic unit, packed with awesome weapon options, gribbly details, and unique shoulder pads to show the wide pool of chapters that they pull their ranks from. All of the Deathwatch's iconic weapons are here, from the devastating fragstorm cannon to the hefty Thunder Hammer, and they've even stolen one of the Necrons' Hyperphase Swords, too. Outrageous behavior.



And while your team can only consist of five Marines at a time, the box comes with two full sets for a total of ten Marines, meaning you can build almost every variant operative without needing to resort to magnetizing.

Read more Read less ▼ Canoptek Circle

The Necrons get an even bigger treat, with a bunch of brand new models for their Canoptek Circle. The team is led by the centipede-esque Geomancer, a Necron Cryptek who uses their hyper-advanced technology to manipulate rock and stone. (The Votann will be furious at this gimmick infringement.)



Alongside this beautiful new sculpt, you get two hulking Canoptek Tomb Crawlers and five Canoptek Macrocytes – three warriors, a reanimator, and an accelerator. Beyond some back-mounted weapon choices, and the ability to build all five as Warriors (which is presumably for their 40K counterparts, since that's not a legal team here), there isn't much build choice, but it's a stunning collection of models – I think the Geomancer is the best of the Necron crypteks, and that's high praise considering that the Psychomancer exists.