D&D head promises to fix "very loud, very public missteps" with "a new spirit and energy" for the game

Head of D&D Dan Ayoub has gone on record to discuss the knocks Dungeons & Dragons has taken to its reputation over the past few years, and how it's working to fix those problems.
"Bluntly, we're recovering from a lot of missteps - very loud, very public missteps," Ayoub told Wargamer in an enlightening interview on the state of D&D today. "We're not going to fix it in one year [...] I'm very conscious that it's going to take a lot of time to win back the trust to the extent that I would like."
Although Ayoub joined D&D after the decisions that upended this industry (like the OGL controversy, the loss of external partners, and major talent abandoning ship), his focus seems to be on reversing those mistakes. First up? Listening to what the community wants, and making sure fans are at the forefront of the game going forward. According to Ayoub, the brand "lost sight of who our audience was" and made the mistake of assuming that "there's a one-size-fits-all for D&D." Throughout the interview, he makes a point of reconnecting with the community and listening to fans, consumers, retailers, and more.
While Icons products are a little ways off, we're returning to the Forgotten Realms soon with a new adventure pitting us against longtime villain Szass Tam (it's currently just $25 at Amazon).
"I look back on my own memories of when I thought D&D was at its greatest, it was when we had all these other voices. And I know not one voice works for everyone. We can't make every product we release be for everyone, but everyone should see something for themselves in our roadmap," Ayoub says during that same chat.
Apparently, there's plenty more to come; this is "a new direction, a new voice, and a new spirit and energy behind D&D." Judging by the fan-pleasing slew of announcements for upcoming projects, it certainly seems like that might be the case.
You can find out more via Wargamer's full, excellent interview.
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I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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