D&D’s licensing controversy, explained - here's why you should care

The D&D community is in uproar over proposed changes to the tabletop RPG's Open Game License (or 'OGL' for short), but why? And how does it affect you?

If you're feeling confused about the D&D OGL controversy that's blown up on social media following io9 publishing an overview of leaked updates, I've tried to break it down below. There's certainly enough to get our teeth into; if these changes go ahead, they'll have a huge impact on some of the best tabletop RPGs. And even though it might seem like a case of battle lines being drawn between corporations, this does have a knock-on effect for players as well.

What is the OGL?

The Open Game License (which you can find here) allows third parties to create written products such as adventures or rulebooks using the D&D system owned by Wizards of the Coast. Although there are some restrictions that stop you from utilizing trademarked ideas like Baldur's Gate, it's remained largely unchanged since first arriving on the scene in 2000. This has allowed games like Pathfinder, which is built on earlier editions of D&D, to exist.

You can find a full rundown of everything included within the leaked Open Game License update (which has been dubbed OGL 1.1) in Linda Codega's writeup on io9 (opens in new tab), but here's the broad strokes.

The new OGL:

Invalidates the original OGL, meaning it can no longer be used

Stops D&D-related NFTs and blockchain

Allows termination of the license for content that is "blatantly racist, sexist, homophobic, trans-phobic, bigoted or otherwise discriminatory"

States that D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast must be notified about and receive a report on the earnings of all monetised content

States that products using OGL earning over $750,000 per year must pay Wizards a royalty fee of 25% for all income beyond that point

What does it have to do with me?

While this might seem like a very corporate conflict over property rights at first glance (and Wizards has previously stated that the new OGL won't impact most users, including community creators), there are ripple effects we should take into account. Basically, it means that the games you might love like Pathfinder - or ones you're excited about, e.g. Warcraft co-creator's Auroboros (opens in new tab) or Free League's Lord of the Rings D&D book (opens in new tab) - could be hit with significant changes going forward. To start with, it's important to note that the original OGL these products were made with would no longer be valid. That means the publishers would have to agree to the new system by the proposed deadline of January 13 if they wanted to continue selling their products. If they didn't sign on the dotted line and adhere to the new restrictions, I can only assume that both new and old content would have to be pulled off virtual shelves because it'd be in breach of the revised agreement. (But I've reached out to Wizards to clarify.)

So, why wouldn't they just agree and get back to normal? Well, having to suddenly hand over 25% of your earnings past $750,000 each year would take a massive toll on the publisher's bottom line. Profit aside, this is money used to pay writers, artists, designers, and more. Reducing the take would therefore squeeze companies in question, so it stands to reason that cuts of some description (be it content or jobs) would follow. This potentially leads to a drop in scale, quality, or frequency for products. It could also result in delays as developers pump the brakes to reassess the situation. I wouldn't be surprised if it leads to the development of alternative game systems instead, or increased hesitancy to go with OGL because of the added, sometimes literal, cost.

Free products - like community builds or adventures you don't charge for - remain unaffected

It'll hit smaller creators too, albeit less dramatically. It's all good and well not having to pay royalties if you don't earn more than $750K on your product, but having to register it with Wizards and report annual revenue is still an added faff that makes the process less appealing. Especially because, as io9 points out, "there is no mention of perpetual, worldwide rights given to creators (which was present in section 4 of the original OGL), and one of the caveats is that the company "can modify or terminate this agreement for any reason whatsoever, provided We give thirty (30) days' notice"... Regardless of whether or not it is owned by the creator, Wizards will [also] have a "nonexclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide, sub-licensable, royalty-free license to use that content for any purpose."" This isn't an uncommon slice of legal jargon, but it's unsettling nonetheless.

Fortunately, free products - like community builds or adventures you don't charge for - remain unaffected. Actual plays like Critical Role should be alright too, seeing as you're not being charged to watch the show.

Still, it's easy to see why there's such concern over the new, and not necessarily improved, OGL. According to io9, the leaked document states that this may change - Wizards is "more than open to being convinced that We made a wrong decision."

