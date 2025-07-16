I fell behind in Disney Lorcana after having a kid, but these decks are giving me back my A-game

If I can level with you, I've found it tricky keeping up with games like Disney Lorcana over the past year or so. Having a kid will do that; wonderful though the journey is, picking your battles becomes a necessity. Hobby time certainly hasn't gone anywhere, but there's suddenly less of it. That means choosing what you want to do carefully – something has to give.

For me, that was Disney Lorcana. I didn't plan it that way; as a shameless Disney nerd and avid tabletop gamer, it feels tailor-made for my interests and makes my list of the best card games. Yet with limited opportunity to play, it slipped through the cracks. Now that our kid is over a year and we have our evenings back, though, things are different – and I'm throwing myself back into the Lorcana ring with the latest set, Reign of Jafar.

Publisher Ravensburger hurled this wave's Single-Player Decks at me, and they've ended up being a better path back into the game than I could have hoped for. Things may have changed a lot since I last played Lorcana (it's been several expansions, after all), but rather than making me feel behind, these cards are a great entry-point.

Brave and Brazen Single-Player Deck | $16.99 at Amazon

This collection of Ruby/Steel cards is the perfect mix of speed and power, making it a great choice for those who just want to get stuck in. Unfortunately for those looking to snag a discount, it rarely drops below its MSRP.



UK price: £17.99 £14.89 at Zatu

A Harmonious Team Single-Player Deck | $16.99 $16.19 at Amazon

A combo of Amethyst and Amber cards that focuses on songs, I'd argue that this starter deck combines some of the things I love best about both Lorcana and Disney at large. If you're new and want to see what it's all about, choose this deck.



UK price: £17.99 £14.89 at Zatu

The Mulan and Stitch deck, Brave and Brazen, is a great case in point. As a Ruby (red) and Steel (silver/gray) deck, it combines the speedy aggressiveness of one with the other's overwhelming power. That makes it perfect for throwing yourself head-first into the action without worrying too much about getting your ducks in a row. As an example, Mulan, Charging Ahead has 'Reckless' that means she must challenge whenever possible, combined with the Evasive trait that allows her to battle other Evasive cards. Similarly, Stitch, Alien Troublemaker earns lore and allows you to draw a card whenever you banish another character with him. When combined with other characters that can dive into the fight right away or buff other heroes (my favorite is Grandmother Fa from Raya and the Last Dragon, who does so while questing), this is a seat-of-your-pants deck. There are even straight damage-dealing cards like Stitch's ray gun.

My favorite of the two packs would be the Harmonious Team deck, however. This one (led by Encanto's Bruno and Tiana from Princess and the Frog) emphasizes a Lorcana mechanic that is often overlooked – its songs. When 'sung' by characters of a specific cost or higher, your heroes enjoy benefits or your enemies are negatively impacted. A surprising number of cards in this deck revolve around singing, and I don't remember seeing another with more songs to begin with. Because Disney is so beloved for its catchy, often heartfelt musical numbers, this feels like the most on-brand Lorcana deck I've tried yet.

Yes, the dual inks introduced in Reign of Jafar are cool. I appreciate the ongoing story where Aladdin's nemesis has taken over as well, forcing heroes to band together and stop him. But to be completely honest, I appreciate this set's accessibility a lot more. No matter whether you're a newcomer to the game or someone who's been away for a while like me, you couldn't hope for a better introduction.

Grab more Lorcana:

For more tabletop shenanigans, don't miss the best board games or the best 2-player board games.