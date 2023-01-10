More than 26,000 people sign open letter condemning new D&D license

An open letter criticizing the new, rumored D&D license (known as the Open Game License, or OGL 1.1) has garnered more than 26,000 signatures in the last two days.

Called 'OpenDND', this letter - which has been signed by industry figures and developers from across the community - asks for D&D studio Wizards of the Coast to "revoke the draconian 1.1 OGL and pledge to support the existing 1.0 OGL into future editions of their games." It also encourages creators not to sign the supposed license change, which was first reported on by io9 (opens in new tab) earlier in January and has since caused widespread controversy. (You can find an explanation of what it all means here.)

Supported by the likes of Foundry Virtual Tabletop and author of The Lazy DM's Companion, Sly Flourish, OpenDND says that it will "dismantle the entire RPG industry" thanks to royalty demands on all earnings over $750,000 per year and other restrictions. More specifically, the letter claims that "nothing about this new license is 'open.' It chokes the vibrant community that has flourished under the original license. No matter the creator, it locks everyone into a new contract that restricts their work, makes it mandatory to report their projects and revenues to Wizards of the Coast, and gives WotC the legal right to reproduce and resell creators’ content without permission or Compensation."

OpenDND also condemns the royalty system that will apparently come into effect with D&D OGL 1.1, stating that it is "an impossible tax of 25%" on the biggest third-party creators. In addition, it says that virtual tabletops won't be able to operate properly due to their support of OGL systems, while upcoming projects for games based on the original OGL (such as Pathfinder, which is often seen as one of the best tabletop RPGs and D&D's biggest competitor) will need to halt sales as a direct result.

You can see the full letter on its website (opens in new tab).

