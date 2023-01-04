Warhammer goes hard in 2023 with velociraptor-riding lizards and sword-wielding mechs

Games Workshop has been busy showing off what's in store for Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar in 2023, and the Tau might be on their back to tabletop - in one form, at least.

Announced via blog posts on the official Warhammer Community site, these teases show off the silhouettes of miniatures for the Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar, and Horus Heresy game systems. And even though it's difficult to tell exactly what they are, a few boast distinctive outlines that are hard to miss. For example, what would appear to be a mech walker can be seen striding across a jungle base in one shot from the 40K 2023 tease (opens in new tab).

Armed with a giant saber hanging on its waist, it resembles a Tau Battlesuit from older editions of the game - right down to the backwards knee joint. While this could be teasing an Astra Militarum unit, the post suggests that it is an 'alien threat' so would fit with the Xenos Tau Empire (an army that hasn't seen an update in years). As the reveal is tied to Arks of Omen, featuring the new 'Boarding Action' game type with smaller, infantry-focused units, Games Workshop might be reintroducing Tau via the Kill Team-esque system.

Similarly mysterious are the six new Battletomes we've been promised (opens in new tab) for Age of Sigmar between now and summer, but a Seraphon-themed book seems as if it could be one of them. That's due to images of what appear to be revised Saurus Warriors (which have stayed as they are for a long, long time) and a velociraptor-like dinosaur being ridden by one of the Lizardmen. With the Seraphon faction being a focus in the lore behind the setting of Warcry: Sundered Fate and Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood, this would certainly make sense in terms of synergy.

Naturally, these posts also hint at plenty of other additions to the range. Namely, it looks like we can expect new Aelves for Age of Sigmar, Drukhari reinforcements in Kill Team, and fresh vehicles for Horus Heresy including high-speed bikes. However, no date has been announced yet for a full reveal on any of the above.

