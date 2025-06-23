This fan-favorite but forgotten Warhammer army is finally getting a revamp

Steampunk dwarves (AKA the best faction) are coming back to Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and I'm pumped.

Following a blink-and-you'll-miss-it tease toward the beginning of this year, the Kharadon Overlords have finally returned to the battlefield with shiny new models and a fresh Battletome. These guys have been absent from the fantasy-themed Warhammer: Age of Sigmar for years, so this comeback is one of the more seismic changes to the game for a while. It's certainly enough to tear me away from my beloved best board games, and I'm already dreaming up color-schemes for them.

To be precise, the first wave of minis shown off in the Warhammer Community reveal post are glorified sky pirates – cutlass and flintlock-weilding brigands who are strapped to mini hot air balloons. Two units were shown off in the initial reveal and it looks as though they're variants made from the same kit thanks to a few similarities. The first is the Vongrim Salvagers, a group that wouldn't look out of place on the deck of a Treasure Planet galleon careening through the cosmos (right down to one clutching a knife between his teeth, presumably while he says "arrrr"). Judging by their pistols and swords, it feels as if they're good close-to-mid range fighters. Meanwhile, the second is the melee-focused Vongrim Harpoon Crew. These guys were apparently stranded and set upon by monsters, so are a bit more rough and ready than their fellows.

This kind of frontierism is reflected by the two other models unveiled in the announcement. The Jules Verne-esque Zontari Endrin Dock should be able to nullify magic and keep your troops safe with defensive measures, while the Null-Khemist may as well be an anti-wizard solution in a biohazard suit designed to tackle the most dangerous environments. They've got a 'null-gas extinguisher' they can fire at magic-users and priests, allowing them to thoroughly annoy foes who prioritize sorcery in their battleplans.

While we haven't had any word about the other new models we're getting, or even an Army Set, I suspect one will be on the way purely based on how many new minis are floating toward us already. Based on the sky pirate artwork on the Battletome and the numerous references to the mercenary Vongrim Guild, I'd put money on them being the focus of any upcoming army box.

Either way, I'm happy. I've adored these steampunk dwarves since they first drifted into sight on their balloons, and they were one of the reasons I wanted to try Age of Sigmar in the first place. They're so unique in terms of gameplay and style compared to the other factions, and to my mind, serve as a great example of how this is one of Warhammer's most creative game systems.

Do you agree? Which faction would you prefer to see next? Sound off in the comments, friends. And if you're looking to build up a foundation for your Kharadron army, don't worry, I've got you covered.

