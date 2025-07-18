Don't waste your cash on premium D&D gifts, I've been a DM for over 5 years and I know everyone only wants one thing

If you're ever in doubt about what you should get as a gift for the D&D fan in your life, or your party's Dungeon Master, I bring good news – there's an easy solution. I've travelled over towering peaks and through the heart of deadly forests to obtain this information that's been verified by the sages, and it is this; folks bloody love dice.

No, really. They're the perfect get-out-of-jail-free card if you're hunting for gifts. I have yet to meet a D&D fan (be they a player or DM) whose eyes don't light up at the thought of more shiny dice. Have you seen the cast of Critical Role? They have dice for days, and they're definitely not alone. Those partial to the best tabletop RPGs have an Achille's heel, and it's cool bones to roll. I can attest to this from personal experience. Hi everyone, my name is Benj, and I have a problem with buying dice.

Because there's such a tremendous variety of D&D-themed dice on offer, you never have to worry about getting your loved one something they already have either. It'd be impossible to keep track of all the different options out there, which is why I've narrowed things down a bit with a couple of suggestions below.

Editor's choice Hexatec Glow in the Dark Dice | $22.99 at Amazon

This is usually my go-to recommendation in terms of D&D gifts. These may seem like simple rollers at first glance, but they've got a fun party trick few others match; they glow in the dark. Plus, they come with a very handsome leather-effect bag bearing a creepy red eye to carry them around in.



UK price: £23.99 at Amazon

Best value CiaraQ Multipack (182 dice) | $27.99 $24.99 at Amazon

If you want maximum bang for buck, it has to be this enormous dice set. Furnishing a player or DM with all the dice they could possibly need? Here's your best bet. It comes with an impressive 26 sets of dice, and thanks to 2.1K with an 89% five-star rating, it's tough to argue that it isn't good value.



UK price: £25.99 £23.39 at Amazon

That special something Beholder's Dragon Eye Dice | $18.99 at Amazon

These might be some of the prettiest dice I've ever seen, so if you want the perfect gift that's gonna really pop, grab these. User reviews say they look just as good in person as they do in the stock image, which is very encouraging. Besides having a vivid, luscious coloring, the eye inside actually swivels around independently when rolled.



UK price: £18.99 at Amazon

RGB pizazz LED dice | $35.69 at Amazon

If you really want to show off, you can grab a set of light-up RGB dice. These charge wirelessly in their case and glow a pretty stunning array of colors, according to the 1.2K reviews (67% of which are a full five stars).



UK price: £35.99 £33.99 at Amazon

Personally speaking, the set I gravitate towards most would be the glow-in-the-dark set from Hextec. Besides being beautiful designs with a handsome metal trim, the leather-effect bag they come in looks as if it came from a treasure chest in some dungeon. Perfect for a swords-n-sorcery game night, in other words.

Similarly, I'm very taken with the Beholder Dragon Eye dice simply because they remind me of novelty '90s toys. Sure, they're utterly beautiful as well - but it's like having the ultimate gumball/marble. What were they called? Beastie Balls? Madballs? Who knows. I just thought they were cool as hell, so that's rubbing off on this modern equivalent.

