The new Warhammer 40K Space Wolves stole Thor's magic hammer and copied Kratos' axe, but I certainly wouldn't want to ask for them back

I don't think it's outrageous to say that Warhammer 40K Space Wolves are known for a very healthy 'cool' factor (slapping a Viking aesthetic on Space Marines will do that), but now they're backing it up with a spin on Thor's hammer that warps back to their hands after splitting skulls. Considering how they look hard as nails, I probably wouldn't consider accusing them of copying the MCU and God of War's homework.

The Wolves of Fenris are getting reinforcements for Warhammer 40K later this year, and new heroes – alongside a fresh unit of heavy hitters – have just been shown off following the faction-wide revamp we were treated to at this year's AdeptiCon. These reinforcements include heavily-armored Wolf Guard Terminators who can pair their melee weapons with storm bolters or storm shields, not to mention the shamanistic Njal Stormcaller who looks as if he's ready to drop the most riff-tastic album ever.

These warriors are paired with an imposing new sculpt for the Space Wolves leader, Logan Grimnar, accompanied by two very good bois who are more likely to rip your head clean off your shoulders than play fetch. So does the revised Arjac Rockfist model, actually. This guy looks pissed, and he now comes with an alternate pose where he's throwing his hammer at the enemy… where it'll teleport back to his hand, Mjolnir style.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Warhammer Community) (Image credit: Warhammer Community)

It's certainly a step up from the Wolf-Brothers of old, matching the all-in update Dark Angels got a couple of years ago (and demonstrating how threadbare the Blood Angels' revision was in retrospect). However, these are still the Space Wolves you know and love; they're all braided beards, furs, an abundance of Norse iconography, furs, and a look as if they're about to extol the virtues of an ice-cold craft beer from someone's garden shed. Actually, a colleague mentioned in an offhand comment after the reveal that they look like IPA hipsters, and I couldn't agree more. I can totally see them kicking back after a successful mission with a can bearing bright pop-art vibes and a title like 'Punk Laser Gunmead.' (New headcanon unlocked.)

We don't have any word on when these new units are going to be released, but Warhammer Community keeps teasing that it'll be soon. In the meantime, you can boost your army or get it started with some cut-price Space Marine units via Miniature Marketplace US or Magic Madhouse in the UK.

