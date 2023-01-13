D&D responds to licensing outrage

D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast has responded to the licensing controversy currently raging across the tabletop RPG community, and although it hasn't released the document in question yet, it does offer some clarification.

Breaking its silence via a blog post on D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast states that "it’s clear from the reaction that we rolled a 1" regarding changes to the Open Game License (or 'OGL') that allows third parties to publish content using the D&D system. While the post doesn't explicitly confirm that the update leaked to io9 earlier this month was accurate, it does go on to explain why "early drafts of the new OGL included the provisions they did." It also covers major updates to the new system, specifically the removal of royalties and questions surrounding content ownership for third party D&D creations.

More precisely, the new OGL will not contain "any royalty structure." This is a marked change to reports of a 25% royalty fee for third party creations earning over $750,000 per year. (Despite not going into specifics during the blog post, Wizards of the Coast does confirm that "drafts included royalty language designed to apply to large corporations attempting to use OGL content.")

In addition, the revised OGL won't include "the license back provision that some people were afraid was a means for us to steal work. That thought never crossed our minds. Under any new OGL, you will own the content you create. We won’t." Apparently, the language revolving around ownership in drafts was to protect Wizards of the Coast from "creators who incorrectly allege that we steal their work simply because of coincidental similarities."

This is a breaking story. We are updating it as it happens.