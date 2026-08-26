Baldur's Gate 3 is "a great game," but Warlock devs say their own virtual D&D experience is "very different" from Larian's RPG

Warlock was first unveiled last year when D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast revealed that it was working on a new open-world game featuring Tasha, an archmage and demonologist you might recognize from various other adventures within the Forgotten Realms.
Last night, Gamescom 2026 offered us a deeper peek at the mysterious project – one that shows how so very different it actually is from Baldur's Gate 3… and developers agree.
Speaking to GamesRadar+ in a new interview, vice president of creative at Invoke Studios Jeffrey Hattem explains as much when asked about Baldur's Gate 3 and the influence it might have had on Warlock – seeing as, you know, it's arguably one of the most influential RPGs to date.
Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons - Official Gameplay Reveal - YouTube
"It's a great game," Hattem says. "I enjoyed it as well when I played it." It's no Warlock, however. "We're set in a different part of Dungeons and Dragons," as the VP describes, "so we're in the Domain of Dread, going into the realm of Darkon."
That checks out. Darkon is in fact the largest domain in Ravenloft, one of my favorite (and many other players') D&D settings – it's no Faerûn, as it's in an entirely separate plane.
Regardless, I'm incredibly excited to dive into Wizards of the Coast's big game – and ready to enjoy D&D in a non-turn-based setting, too. What little we've seen so far makes me believe that Warlock's new take on the tabletop classic will, in fact, work… and it'll work well.
Searching for other new games to hop into? Here are the best tabletop RPGs you and your pals can enjoy this year – there's more than D&D out there, after all.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.