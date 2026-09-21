Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave players already found a way to recruit characters much quicker with a chapter reset cheese

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave has only been out for a few days, but someone has already discovered tech to help you recruit units even faster.
In Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, your chosen character gets their own party members to take part in the Heroic Games. However, during your downtime outside of these battles, you are able to explore Dagdan and meet new units who you can then convince to join your cause.
However, it's not as simple as walking up to someone and asking if they'll potentially die for you in combat, as you'll need to fulfill some requirements to convince them to join you. These are determined by your Renown: a stat you can boost while performing actions in-game, and Support: a bond with the character akin to Persona's Social Links. However, it turns out the Support requirements can easily be skirted.
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Per Twitter user SubwayBossING07, "you can cheese the fuck out of recruitment" by performing a trick with the game's ability to restart a chapter. Once you give a gift to a recruitment target, they can be invited out for a meal – which in turn will increase their Support rank, eventually allowing you to have them join your squad once you reach their requirements. However, if you get them to the meal stage, and then leave inviting them to the meal until the start of the next chapter of the game, save following it, then restart the chapter, the Support rank change won't reset and you'll keep the higher rank while being able to have another meal straight away.
It's unknown, but it definitely seems like this is an unintentional bug in the game, and its unclear whether Nintendo is planning on changing it. But for now, your recruitment prowess can be sped up. That is, if you want to bypass the time mechanics of the game, which wouldn't be unique to Fire Emblem, given The Blood Of Dawnwalker got a mod to change up the in-game timer within days of its release.
Plus, the later in the game you recruit a unit, the higher their level will be, and given you can only use a specific number of units per battle anyway, it may be better in the long-run to keep them away unless you plan on using them there and then.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is getting an infamous gacha gun from one of the series' mobile games, and I have questions.