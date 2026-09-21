Razer's upgraded do-it-all Naga V3 Pro sings in my scattered Steam library, but genre-focused players should be wary

The Razer Naga V3 Pro returns to this tried-and-tested chubby form factor with the same swappable side panels and excellent approach to a generalist's Steam library. If you're scattered across MMOs, FPS, and strategic simulation, it's a worthy premium upgrade. Those who spend most of their time in one playstyle, though, can find better value in a more focused device.
Like its predecessor, the Razer Naga V3 Pro looks not just to the FPS market or the MMO players, but to the Steam generalists. Those with every genre under the sun stored away in their backlog, but - crucially - those willing to invest in the hardware that can support each playstyle independently.
This is no cheap rodent. Starting life at $179.99 / £179.99, the Naga V3 Pro is one of the most expensive competitors we've had in the best gaming mouse arena. You'll find FPS-first rodents at the top of their game for around $20 less. The MMO mouse scene is a little smaller, but typically tends to track around $50 cheaper than Sneki's latest hybrid.
The Naga wants nothing to do with those hard lines, though. Its swappable side plates open your controls up to simple two-button speed play as well as more complex 12-button inventory panels. Its agnostic shape keeps palm and claw grip players comfortable (some might struggle with the weight in a fingertip grip).
3 swappable side plates with 12, 6, and 2 button options, up to 23 programmable buttons
50K DPI Focus Pro sensor
4-mode scroll wheel
The Razer Naga V3 Pro builds on the previous V2 Pro generation with the same swappable three side plates. That means a two, six, and 12 button option catering to everything from pared down first-person shooters to more complex MMO macros and keybindings. The functionality of these buttons hasn't changed between generations, but we've now got an additional key on the right flank, positioned under the ring finger in a palm grip as well as two along the main left click, set as DPI shifters by default.
In the center you'll find Razer's new HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen-2, with four spin modes spanning free-spin, tactile (24-step notched), precision tactile (48-step notched), and smart-reel. The latter has been spotted on plenty of other Razer gaming mice, like the Basilisk V3 Pro, and automatically swaps your scroll setting based on activity.
Underneath all that, Razer has outfitted the V3 Pro with its latest Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3, a 930 IPS / 90 G acceleration eyeball shared only by the flagship Razer Viper V4 Pro. That nets you access to the brand's updated Frame Sync tech as well as dynamic sensitivity and 26-step asymmetric cut-off.
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Razer Naga V3 Pro Key Specs
Price
$179.99 / £179.99
Connection
2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired
Shape
Right-handed
Buttons
Up to 23
DPI
50,000
IPS
930
Switches
Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen 4
Weight
117g (with 12-button plate)
Battery
Up to 155 hours (2.4GHz), up to 280 hours (Bluetooth)
The good
Comfortable for heavier grip types
Razer hasn't changed the form factor too much here. The Naga V3 Pro is still a stocky, heavily curved rodent under the hand, with a fairly bulky feel to the central hump but a shorter body overall. That means it's exceptionally comfortable in a relaxed palm grip, with plenty of support under the top of the palm and ergonomic graduation of levels down the right flank. With the middle finger parked on the right main click, the ring finger nestles nicely underneath on a separate platform / button, while the pinky is free to clutch at the side of the mouse itself underneath.
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While I naturally rest in a claw grip, I found myself adopting more of a palm shape when using the Naga V3 Pro. The higher hump and wider base softly enforces this type of hold, but I was still able to get some mileage out of a higher hand position.
With weight generally distributed towards the back, arching the hand around the main clicks and allowing the thumb and pinky to do more of the work still remains comfortable and nimble. There's no undue strain on these outer digits due to the angled design across the right side.
It did, however, mean I was forced to bring my ring finger off the extra button on the right hand side, to allow additional purchase for finer movements towards the rear of the device.
A palm grip is ideal and a claw grip is workable, but this isn't the mouse for those who mainline a fingertip grip. The 117g weight is certainly a reduction on last year's 134g, but this is still a chunky mouse compared to the Viper's 49g or the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight's 36g.
Combine that with the higher dome and wider base and manipulating the Naga V3 Pro in a fingertip grip becomes pretty cumbersome, losing both speed and precision in the process.
Massive range of customization options
The feather in the Naga V3 Pro's cap is obviously going to be those swappable side buttons. There's more versatility in this setup than any I've seen from other brands or rodents, providing a full 12-button array when you need it but completely avoiding the possibility of accidental presses when you don't.
On paper, a total of 23 programmable inputs isn't going to sound particularly impressive across the world of MMO mice. After all, everyone producing an inventory-minded rodent is shipping them with additional programming layers, hidden buttons, and DPI shifters. However, the ability to snap a completely different control scheme in and out of play is one only the Naga can boast so far.
Of course, so can the previous Razer Naga V2 Pro. In fact, if it's just this flexibility you're after I'd likely recommend sticking with the original run if you spot it on sale. Everything functions the same in this newer release, just with a price tag that's unlikely to wobble as far as the older model's.
However, Razer has also brought back on-the-fly DPI shifters running along the left main click, as well as an additional Hypershift button on the right edge. These are nice-to-haves, and I did find the Hypershift button a little too easy to actuate accidentally during everyday use, but heavier macro heads and sniper-focused playstyles will make the most of the newer features.
Fine-tuned scroll wheel
I didn't expect the Naga V3 Pro's scroll wheel to shine quite this bright. All the four-mode marketing washed over me the first time I brought it out the box, but after digging into the settings I fully came to appreciate the new precision tactile mode. This 48-step spin feels fantastic in the hands, providing a greater sense of scroll control that's proven itself across not just gameplay but everyday productivity as well. Notches and clean and defined, at just the right level of tension, making weapon swapping incredibly fast and, once the muscle memory kicks in, accurate.
Of course, there's also the fancy smart mode, swapping between the standard 24-step tactile mode and free spin. Helpful if you're swapping between map and scope zooms regularly, while also coming in handy for everyday scrolling and web browsing, this one generally proves too annoying for me to rely on day to day. It does pick up your scroll speed with sturdy accuracy, and responds quickly to change modes, but the acceleration on the free spin can feel a little too turbo-charged at times.
The bad
Still heavier in the hand
It's important to remember that the Razer Naga V3 Pro isn't designed for competitive FPS. It's got the 8,000Hz polling rate and top-of-the-range sensor to accommodate a faster playstyle, but its chunkier form factor, rear weight distribution, and wider base keep it from closing the gap on the battlefield.
This is a generalist gaming mouse, not a competitive one. That means paying for the high-speed polling rate feels a little counter-intuitive. Still, everyone's throwing these high-speed connections into mice that have no need for them these days - Razer's ticking a box for itself here, not you.
This is an MMO mouse that can also be used for casual action / FPS play, not the other way around.
An expensive catch-all
Razer casts a wide net with its Naga line, don't confuse 'multi-purpose' with mid-range. While its Viper and DeathAdder rodents want to nail the competitive FPS market, this is a device that wants to sit at the center of your gaming world for years to come and that carries its own price tag.
A cheaper, more focused gaming mouse is going to prove far more valuable if your Steam library leans more than 70% towards a particular genre.
Slightly tinny mouse clicks
The only physical concern I came across when testing the Razer Naga V3 Pro is the mouse clicks. While the same Gen 3 snappers are found across Razer's portfolio, they sound a little higher pitched here. It's a personal preference and one that might ring out better in the ears of another player, but having a general preference for a deeper, softer mouse feel the very-almost-hollow sounding clackers here hit a little wrong.
Should you buy the Razer Naga V3 Pro?
The Razer Naga V3 Pro is going to make sense for a niche set of players. It's a luxury buy, but where most premium gaming mice focus their price tags around prowess in a particular genre, the Naga's value comes from its versatility. That means it's not going to satisfy anyone approaching it from a specific genre preference.
Competitive FPS players may be drawn in by the 8,000Hz polling rate, but the weight and form factor of the Naga are going to hamper that speed. MMO players are going to run towards that 12-button side array, but should be wary that they're spending a lot more than they have to on additional features they simply won't be using.
Ultimately, if you're a more casual player looking to invest in a gaming mouse that can meet you wherever you find yourself that day the Razer Naga V3 Pro is going to sparkle. Those with the cash to splash on something that's going to lend a hand to every genre, rather than feeling tailor made to a specific playstyle should be investigating this stubby rodent.
How I tested the Razer Naga V3 Pro
I used the Razer Naga V3 Pro for a period of three weeks, using the device for all my daily work, play, and everything in between. I tested across slower titles like Planet Coaster 2 and Restory while also putting it through its paces in Doom: The Dark Ages and CS2. For more information on how we test gaming mice, check out the full GameRadar+ Hardware Policy.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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