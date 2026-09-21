Nvidia GeForce RTX 60-series graphics cards could be sidelined until 2028, making it the longest gap between GPU generations in 20 years

Nvidia GeForce RTX 60-series GPUs could break the company's release date rhythm, as rumors now point towards a 2028 release date. That's sure to be a bummer if you were holding out for next-gen options to serve as a sort of reset for current-generation creeping prices, but new graphics cards are perhaps the last thing we need right now.
The latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 6000 rumors come courtesy of renowned leaker kopite7kimi. In a fresh tweet, the insider says, "I hope Jensen can see everyone's passion and launch new products for gaming as soon as possible," before lamenting that, "Unfortunately, GR20x is a product from 2028." For you gaming PC players not well versed in chipset speak, that's a reference to the Rubin GPU set to power the next generation of graphics cards, which the leaker says have been "postponed again."
Graphics cards with less gruesome price tags
"Cheap" graphics cards are really hard to find these days, but if you want to avoid spending anywhere near $1,000, you'll need to stick with something like the AMD Radeon RX 9700, which you can grab for $579, or Nvidia's RTX 5070 when it's available for $549, but the latter is rarely the case at Amazon these days.
It's worth noting that Nvidia hasn't officially ever confirmed an RTX 60-series launch window. The delay kopite7kimi refers to is based on previous rumors suggesting the new graphics cards will launch in 2027, but it appears the insider whispers keep shifting. The leaker now says they will "try to minimize updates until there is definite news," while acknowledging that previous rumors are now discredited using a bracketed "lessons learned" to close things off.
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If the new GeForce GPU timeline holds true, it will represent a shift in Nvidia's release patterns. Typically speaking, the company releases new gaming graphics cards every two years, with only a few months of difference in length between generations. For instance, Blackwell cards debuted in January 2025, 27 months after the 40-series Lovelace lineup arrived on the scene. 30-Series Ampere cards launched two years and one month before that, so we pretty much had a set rhythm in terms of releases. The longest wait between generations was previously between GeForce 8000 and GeForce 400 SKUs back in 2006.
Of course, that's ignoring the Super refresh cards that tend to show up mid-generation, and those could tie into the 60-series delay. Previous rumors claim new RTX 50 Super GPUs could show up in 2027, but they were originally meant to land in 2026. Effectively, the whole timeline is being shunted forward, and that's almost certainly due to the current situation with component shortages and resource allocation.
Make sure to pass round the grains of salt with this one, as Nvidia hasn't unveiled any of its next-gen GPU plans. However, I also reckon the old GPU release rhythm is dead and buried at this stage, given the company's new focus on non-gaming AI interests and the fact that demand for current-gen cards is very much still active. That said, in a world where datacentre builders are buying RTX 5090 graphics cards by the pallet, it feels like we sorely need a GPU that's exclusively for PC players, and if Nvidia isn't in a hurry, AMD should probably seize its chance with a new high-end contender.
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