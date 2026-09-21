The 40th Anniversary Zelda Switch 2 case is finally at Amazon, but I don't think it's worth your hard-earned rupees

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I'd rather wield Orzly's Carrying Case this November

Official marketing image showing the interior of the 40th Anniversary Zelda Switch 2 case.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

When Nintendo unveiled its legendary 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda accessories, it included a Switch 2 case, but even my die-hard Zelda-loving brain isn't convinced that it's worth its price.

It's now available for $39.99 at Amazon, and it definitely looks the part, with its gorgeous gold Triforce design and additional cute little nods to the 40-year-long franchise. However, this case appears to be based on Nintendo's Switch 2 Carrying Case, the one that launched alongside the console. A case that has remained one of my biggest purchasing regrets for the Switch 2 era.

It's over-priced, ugly, and its 'screen protector' is nothing more than thin plastic film rather than a professional sheet of tempered glass. The Legend of Zelda variant has the fortune of not looking quite as cursed, however if it is a re-skin of that very case, I recommend wielding Orzly's plain but quality carrying case this November instead.

My biggest gripe with the 40th Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector set is its value. Its $39.99 MSRP is a lot to pay for a pouch-style design that's missing a hard-shell exterior that can better protect your pricey handheld from accidents and general wear and tear. The official Switch 2 Carrying Case (which this appears to be based on) felt flimsy to the touch, like I had wrapped my pricey tech in an empty paper bag rather than in anything that would protect it from the elements.

I get that the main attraction to this version in particular is its Legend of Zelda design, and that "40th Anniversary" logo sitting on the box. I'm a collector of all things related to the iconic game series and even I felt the pull to pick it up purely to see it sitting proudly on my shelves along with the rest of my Triforce-laden goodies. However, I'd prefer something that has the bulk to protect my tech, with some storage features in tow, to fully justify its $40 price.

Photo of three Orzly Carrying Cases for Nintendo Switch 2 sitting on a table.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Orzly Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have the fancy Zelda design, but it does provide ample amounts of protection that justifies its MSRP tenfold. Not only is it more affordable at just $26.91 at Amazon today (and it gets even cheaper when big sales events roll around), but its hard-shell form factor has been able to withstand even my extremely clumsy hands.

It's far bigger, so you'll need to make sure your backpack can accommodate this hefty accessory. However, that extra space allows the case to shield your Switch 2 from harm and store a whopping 21 physical games and small accessories, the latter of which the first-party Zelda version cannot.

Photo of the inside of the Orzly Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

For the same $39.99 price as the Zelda case, you can actually grab the Orzly model bundled with a smorgasbord of extras. If the upcoming Ocarina of Time Remake is what tipped you over into finally investing in Nintendo's next-gen console, this would be more valuable to your setup, as it includes a pack of two actual tempered glass screen protectors, a grip case, a pair of wired earbuds, a USB-C charging cable, a game-card holder, and a stylus. Unlike the case, I haven't tested them myself, so I can't vouch for their quality. But you don't need to imagine that having all that in your arsenal would be handy for your upcoming adventures throughout Hyrule.

If you'd prefer a pouch-style case, there's always the PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2, which is typically $20 but happens to be discounted to $16.99 this week. It's a compact case that still makes sure to include space for physical games, and its game storage even transforms into a makeshift stand to keep your console upright.

Of course, all of these options will mean nothing if you're purely after the 40th Anniversary accessory for its Zelda-ness and nothing else. I totally get the want to add it to your setup (I'm still hunting for the Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller myself). Yet, it wouldn't feel right if I didn't use my time testing Switch 2 cases to let you know, "hey, listen, there's cheaper and higher-quality alternatives out there."

Want more Zelda? Check out Hasbro's new electronic Master Sword and the Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order guide while you're here.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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