World Zero codes (September 2026) for coins, presents, and more

If you redeem the latest World Zero codes, you'll be able to use the valuable rewards to help you as you complete the OG Tower as part of the Roblox The Hunt 20 event.
While World Zero promos are rife anyway, the Roblox game is getting more hits than ever thanks to being part of the celebratory event, so whether you're a new player experiencing it for the first time or a regular, there's something for you here, including items specific to the latest update.
These aren't the only rewards you can claim during the Roblox The Hunt 20 event, as you can always take a look at the latest Roblox promo codes, all of which can be used across different experiences.
All World Zero codes
These are the World Zero codes you can redeem right now:
YARRR - 1x Sea Present, 25x Kraken Coins
925KLIKES - 150x Crystals
Many World // Zero codes are for event items, and you can see that from the list above. You can also redeem codes for Crystals, Coins, and cosmetic items, as these promos change a lot.
To redeem World Zero codes, you must first complete the tutorial, then you can access the code redemption screen via the Rewards button in the Main Menu. Enter a code from the list above into the box before hitting Redeem to claim your rewards. You do this from the lobby and from inside a tower.
Expired World Zero codes
KRAKEN26 - 1x Sea Present, 25x Kraken Coins
SUMMER26 - 1x Sea Present, 25x Kraken Coins
HEAVENRAID - 1x Holy Key
NEWTUTORIAL - Chad Statue
JIMOTHY - Jimothy Mount
STOCKBUG - 150x Crystals
SEASON22 - 50x Guild Coins
VANE26 - 1x Manga Present, 25x Dragon Coins
ANIME26 - 1x Manga Present, 25x Dragon Coins
Since World Zero has been around for a little while now, loads of old promos have expired, and I've no doubt those on my list further up the page will join them soon. As such, I'd always recommend claiming codes as soon as possible so you don't miss out.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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