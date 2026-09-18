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World Zero codes (September 2026) for coins, presents, and more

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If you're getting back in the game for Roblox the Hunt 20, redeem these World Zero code for a head start

Three characters ready for adventure in World Zero
(Image credit: World // Zero)
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If you redeem the latest World Zero codes, you'll be able to use the valuable rewards to help you as you complete the OG Tower as part of the Roblox The Hunt 20 event.

While World Zero promos are rife anyway, the Roblox game is getting more hits than ever thanks to being part of the celebratory event, so whether you're a new player experiencing it for the first time or a regular, there's something for you here, including items specific to the latest update.

These aren't the only rewards you can claim during the Roblox The Hunt 20 event, as you can always take a look at the latest Roblox promo codes, all of which can be used across different experiences.

All World Zero codes

The World Zero codes redemption box found in-game.

(Image credit: World // Zero)

These are the World Zero codes you can redeem right now:

  • YARRR - 1x Sea Present, 25x Kraken Coins
  • 925KLIKES - 150x Crystals

Many World // Zero codes are for event items, and you can see that from the list above. You can also redeem codes for Crystals, Coins, and cosmetic items, as these promos change a lot.

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How to redeem World Zero codes

An orange arrow points to the Rewards button in the main menu where you can redeem World Zero codes.

(Image credit: World // Zero)

To redeem World Zero codes, you must first complete the tutorial, then you can access the code redemption screen via the Rewards button in the Main Menu. Enter a code from the list above into the box before hitting Redeem to claim your rewards. You do this from the lobby and from inside a tower.

Expired World Zero codes

  • KRAKEN26 - 1x Sea Present, 25x Kraken Coins
  • SUMMER26 - 1x Sea Present, 25x Kraken Coins
  • HEAVENRAID - 1x Holy Key
  • NEWTUTORIAL - Chad Statue
  • JIMOTHY - Jimothy Mount
  • STOCKBUG - 150x Crystals
  • SEASON22 - 50x Guild Coins
  • VANE26 - 1x Manga Present, 25x Dragon Coins
  • ANIME26 - 1x Manga Present, 25x Dragon Coins

Since World Zero has been around for a little while now, loads of old promos have expired, and I've no doubt those on my list further up the page will join them soon. As such, I'd always recommend claiming codes as soon as possible so you don't miss out.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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