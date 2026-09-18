FC Mobile codes (September 2026) for Player Cards, Draft Vouchers, and more

FC Mobile codes can give you a helping hand if you're trying to dominate your opponents on the pitch, by dropping a high OVR Player Card into your team or providing other useful items such as Draft Vouchers and Rank Up Points to improve your standings. As with many other mobile games, you can't claim promos directly through the app and need to head to a separate website instead, so here are the latest codes for FC Mobile and how to redeem them.
All FC Mobile codes
The following FC Mobile redemption codes are active for rewards:
FC Mobile codes tend to come and go, but most offer either a highly-rated Player Card to add to your collection, Draft Vouchers so you can make trades, or Rank Up Points to put your team in a better position.
To redeem FC Mobile codes, you need to have played the game at least once to link your EA account to it. You can then go to the official FC Mobile code redemption site and log in with your EA account, before using the Redemption Code text box to enter a promo then hitting the green REDEEM button to claim your reward, which will be delivered via your in-game mailbox shortly after.
FC Mobile redemption codes are not case-sensitive, but be careful if you're copy-pasting them in as if you pick up an extra space when you copy, the paste function won't work.
Expired FC Mobile codes
ONEMOREDRAFT – 1x Draft Voucher
BOMBAGOL – 114–117 OVR Super Lig Player Card
NUMEROUNO – 1x Draft Voucher, 100x Rank Up Points
AUFGEHTS – 1x Draft Voucher
CLEANSLATE – 114-118 OVR EPL Player Card
POWEROFFOOTBALL – 1x Draft Voucher
MIDSEASONFINALDAY – 1x Draft Voucher, 100x Rank Up Points
MIDSEASON – 1,000x Gems, 100x Rank Up Points
FCPROMOBILE – 3,000x Gems, 150x Rank Up Points
MIDSEASONGOODPLAY – 3,000x Gems, 150x Rank Up Points
MIDSEASONBANGKOK – 1,000x Gems, 100x Rank Up Points
MIDSEASONKICKOFF – 1,000x Gems, 100x Rank Up Points
There are plenty of expired FC Mobile codes, as they don't tend to stick around for long before they stop working, so I've listed some of the recently ended promos here for reference. Grab any working codes as soon as you can, so you don't miss any of those useful rewards.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.