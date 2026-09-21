New Street Fighter trailer compiles all of the video game moves featured in the upcoming live-action movie

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Street Fighter hits theaters in October

The first look at the new Street Fighter movie in the trailer
(Image credit: Paramount)
Street Fighter: Bringing the Iconic Game Moves to Life (2026 Movie) - YouTube Street Fighter: Bringing the Iconic Game Moves to Life (2026 Movie) - YouTube
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A new Street Fighter trailer has arrived, and it gives us an exciting look at all the special fighting moves from the video games that feature in the upcoming movie.

In the brief clip, which you can view above, we see a plethora of moves including Shoryuken, Dhalsim's aerial attack Yoga Mummy, Chun-Li's Hundred Lightning Kicks, Balrog's Buffalo Headbutt, Dragonlash Kick (from Street Fighter 7), and Hundred Hand Slaps. A previous trailer also recreated the loading screen from 1991's Street Fighter 2 and featured directing duo Danny and Michael Philippou as two of the fighters.

The live-action movie, directed by Kitato Sakurai, sees Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) enter the World Warrior Tournament at the insistence of Chun-Li (Callina Liang), who is fixated on taking down the evil M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

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A special event is also being held at participating IMAX theaters on October 15, which allows lucky fans to view the movie one day before release at 7 pm local time. Participants also receive a special print of the film's poster and get to see seven minutes of bonus footage.

The cast includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy. There is also now a popcorn bucket shaped like Guile's hair, which is brilliant or terrifying depending on how you look at it.

Street Fighter releases in theaters on October 16. For more, check out our list of upcoming video game movies and our ranking of the best video game movies.

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Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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