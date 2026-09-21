New Street Fighter trailer compiles all of the video game moves featured in the upcoming live-action movie

The live-action movie, directed by Kitato Sakurai, sees Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) enter the World Warrior Tournament at the insistence of Chun-Li (Callina Liang), who is fixated on taking down the evil M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).
A special event is also being held at participating IMAX theaters on October 15, which allows lucky fans to view the movie one day before release at 7 pm local time. Participants also receive a special print of the film's poster and get to see seven minutes of bonus footage.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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