This shadow is the first 'look' we have of WWE champion Cody Rhodes as Guile in the Street Fighter movie and, yes, the haircut is on point

As of right now, the Street Fighter movie is shrouded in secrecy. No first looks, no trailer, and barely even a tease of the video game adaptation of the fighting classic, which is currently filming.

However, comedian/actor Andrew Schulz (who is playing Dan in the Street Fighter movie) has posted a sneaky first taste on his Instagram story of Cody Rhodes as All-American/all-hair-gel soldier Guile. Get those stars and stripes at the ready…

A teaser of Cody Rhodes as Guile on the set of the Street Fighter movie 👀(IG | andrewschulz) pic.twitter.com/DD1nO71oOeAugust 18, 2025

As you can see above, there's a slight glimpse at Rhodes wearing Guile's usual camo pants. And, yes, the haircut is just as brilliantly ridiculous as it has been on consoles and arcades for the better part of three decades now. That's a far cry from Rhodes' other 'first look' as Guile, a bizarre piece of AI art posted by John Cena – a decision that was roundly decried by his vocal fanbase.

First debuting in Street Fighter 2, air force pilot Guile has been one of the legendary fighting franchise's mainstays, and is perhaps best known for his outlandish blonde hairstyle and iconic Sonic Boom attack.

Rhodes – a third-generation professional wrestler – is the current holder of the WWE Championship. He's also been making inroads into Hollywood, most recently turning up as the bartender who has his face quite literally rearranged by Liam Neeson's Frank Drebin Jr. in The Naked Gun.

That's not the only wrestling connection in Street Fighter, either. Rhodes' long-term rival Roman Reigns (AKA Joe Anoa'i) will portray series villain Akuma, while Japanese wrestler Hirooki Goto is E. Honda. They are joined by David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), 50 Cent (Balrog), Orville Peck (Vega), and Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim).

Street Fighter has been delayed indefinitely after originally being set for release in March 2026.

