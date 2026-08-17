The Mortal Shell 2 length is fairly variable, based on the fact that this is a relatively tough Soulslike game with a large map and a lot of collectible items. If you plough through the 'story' as fast as possible, you'll obviously come out with a much shorter playtime than someone who explores every corner of the map.
With that in mind, I have official word on how long developer Cold Symmetry puts Mortal Shell 2 completion at, including the top and bottom end. So, however you play, here's what you're looking at for the time to complete Mortal Shell 2.
How long is Mortal Shell 2?
Officially, according to Cold Symmetry, Mortal Shell 2 should take roughly 30 - 40 hours to complete on average. However, the dev has said that they have "seen playthroughs breaking 60 hours".
As a rough breakdown, here's what you'll be expecting based on playstyle:
Critical path: 20+ hours
Standard playthrough: 30-40 hours
100% completion: Up to 60 hours
There is a difficulty reduction available is you're willing to equip the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal, which should, in theory, help reduce your playtime. On the other hand, there is a difficulty increase if you utilize the Gloombound Flame, so you can up the ante, too.
Finally, if 30-40 hours isn't enough for you, you'll unlock New Game + once you complete the game the first time round, so you can experience MS2 all over again, this time with increased enemy stats.
To make sure you're progressing in the most effective way possible, ensure you've equipped the best Mortal Shell 2 weapons, Shells, and Tarstones.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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