No Sanrio character is free from being transformed into cute and practical Razer tech, and that includes Pompompurin, who will soon be available as a wireless Bluetooth headset.
A listing for the headset has appeared at Target for $139.99 as discovered by my old stomping ground at Dexerto, and is set to be available in-store and online on October 4. Much like the Cinnamoroll pair before it, this is not technically a new model, but a re-skin of Razer's Kraken Kitty V2 Bluetooth pair, a wireless headset that sports the brand's 40mm Triforce audio drivers, Bluetooth 5.2, and, most importantly for Sanrio fans, Pompompurin's yellow ears and his little brown beret.
While you can't add the Pompompurin Edition headset to your online basket quite yet, the listing is live if you want to bookmark it for later. You can also check your local Target store if you have the time.
Razer has yet to officially reveal this adorable pair on its socials, but the listing reveals everything you can expect when the pair eventually drops. As I mentioned above, it's powered by Razer's 40mm Triforce audio drivers, which are found in an abundance of the brand's headsets, including some of my favorite budget releases, from the Razer Barracuda X Chroma to its predecessor, the Razer Barracuda X. That means you don't have to fork out the extra expense for the upcoming Pompompurin Edition to get the same sound, but you will if you want to want your tech to pay homage to one of Sanrio's cutest mascots.
Talking of which, I love that the design of this new release doesn't play it safe. Razer already has a slew of Pompompurin accessories available, which you can create through the Razer Customs section of its online store. There, you can give the Orochi V2 mouse, Gigantus V2 mousepad, and even your phone case an official makeover of the cute pudding doggo, but it's just printed art rather than anything unique or flashy.
Actually modeling the headband over Pompompurin's ears and hat is far more interesting and helps it stand out from other licensed tech. Utilizing a design that looks that cosplay-worthy is what drew me to the Kuromi Collection and the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Kuromi Edition, and I'm happy to see my friend's favorite Sanrio character get the same adorable treatment. There's also a bit of Pompompurin artwork on the underside of the headband, an extra detail that you're rarely going to see when it's on your head, but one I know fans will appreciate nonetheless.
If you happen to care more about its specs than its looks, it's also equipped with a Hyperclear Cardioid microphone, 7.1 surround sound, and stream-reactive RGB lighting. However, just as is the case with the best gaming headsets, be wary that having them on at all times can seriously drain the up to 40-hour battery of the wireless cups. If that doesn't quite cut it (this is a pair that's more about style than substance), then I recommend checking out the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro, as it's cute but also piles on tri-mode connectivity and an impressive 70 hours of juice.
Regrettably, there's no word on when you can expect to pre-order the newest addition to Razer's Kraken Kitty lineup. However, I recommend bookmarking the Target link and checking back in regularly if you're eager to make it yours. If you're desperate for some other Sanrio accessories in the meantime, the Sanrio Keycap Blind Bags are available at physical and online Target shops for $19.99. The keycaps are randomized, but if you get one, I'll keep my fingers crossed that you manage to get Pompompurin above the rest.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.