Razer has launched its Kuromi Collection in the US so I've turned my cozy gaming setup into a pretty purple Sanrio paradise

When I was younger, my childhood bff would come back from annual trips to Hong Kong and bring back a plethora of Hello Kitty goodies. It was then that I became a die-hard fan of Sanrio's cast of adorable characters, so my interest was instantly piqued when Razer unveiled the Kuromi Collection. The Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset, Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard, Leviathan V2 X sound bar, Deathadder Essential mouse, Goliathus mousepad, and the Enki X gaming chair have all been given a makeover based on my favorite Sanrio goth-bunny girl jester.



Previously a China-only exclusive, the Kuromi Collection is now available in the US and Canada for the first time, and at a perfect time too. 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of Korumi who has since gone on to star in her own animated TV series, get her own themed pop-up cafe in Japan, and had a huge range of themed merch including soft toys, figures, and even food. Just like Hello Kitty, just about everything you can imagine has had a Kuromi makeover, so this range of officially licensed Razer range of PC gaming peripherals felt almost inevitable.



My absolute favorite piece of this entire collection is the headset. It features the Kuromi branding you'd expect from an official collab, but Razer's decision to include her huge jester ears instead of the more subtle ears of the original headset proves they're unashamed to give Sanario fans exactly what they want - tech that screams Kuromi in every best way possible.



If you want to go the full nine yards and turn your setup into a Kuromi shrine, the entire set will set you back $999.95. For this review, I was provided with everything but the chair, which instead would cost $449.96, not including shipping fees. Without the licensing costs taken into consideration, each piece of Razer tech in this collection would be more affordable, but this is clearly a set designed for a Sanrio fan who wants to show off their love of Kuromi and give their PC gaming setup an injection of cuteness and color.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

We're starting off strong with the Kuromi Edition of the Kraken Kitty V2 BT gaming headset as it feels like the pièce de résistance of the entire collection line-up.

A lot of licensed hardware collections like to play it somewhat safe by replicating a character's color scheme or featuring imagery of them scattered throughout every product. Razer does go down this route as far as the rest of the Kuromi lineup is concerned, but the Kuromi Edition headset wears its theming with pride - replicating her jester ears that fit enough for cosplay.

Korumi's ears are retrofitted and balanced on top of the headband. They're made from a super soft silicon-like material. Unfortunately, they're not swappable for other accessories, like with the Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro. However, the rest of the Kuromi theming is on point with its pastel purple foam padded headband and matching purple earcups, and art of Kuromi herself strutting her stuff above either ear cup.



Even the inside of the cups, which other gaming tech brands leave blank, feature delicate light gray detailing of Kuromi, and the same pattern of stars, skulls, and other doodles as seen throughout the collection.



As a Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset, the Kuromi Edition features Razer Chroma-powered RGB logos on either side of the cups, which can be customized through the Chroma Synapse add-on software. There was maybe a missed opportunity here to swap the Razer logo for something Kuromi-themed instead - but the logistics of that likely would have sent the mid-range $129.99 pair of cups over to the pricier side.



Its features don't quite rival that of the best gaming headsets I've ever tested. But it still comes decked out with up to 40 hours of battery life and Razers 40mm triforce audio drivers - the same drivers featured in some of the best Razer headsets like the Razer Barracuda X or its RGB counterpart, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma. This means that, while you won't get the same bass depth provided by the Razer's TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, the Kurmoi Edition can still pack a punch and make everything from a cute Hello Kitty's Island Adventure OST, to the band Babymetal, and their distorted guitars, sound crunchy and clear.



Regardless of some small nit-picks, the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Kuromi Edition is one of the best-looking headsets and peripherals Razer has ever slapped its name on - and is exactly what I imagined when I conjured up what Kuromi tech could look like 20 years ago. So far, the collection is off to a great start, and already I'm eager to see what else Razer could do with the Sanrio characters it's yet to get its hands on.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Kuromi Edition | $129.99 at Razer

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The amount of peripheral real estate you have to play with for even a Tenkeyless layout makes the best gaming keyboards an opportune place to show off a cute IP collab - and Razer has mostly risen to the occasion.



Each of the UV-coated, low-profile keys of the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard features the same vibrant purple shade found throughout the collection, while the board itself, and its magnetically attached palm rest, is decked out in black. There aren't any unique keycaps found here, which is a little disappointing. I'd have loved to see Kuromi's iconic skull design available as an additional hot-swappable cap, or even an optional decorated spacebar. However, there's still a lot of Kuromi to be found with the keyboard transformation.

Cute star designs litter the corners of the board, including around the backlit media keys. Kuromi herself is tucked away above the left arrow key but opts to take center stage on the "soft-touch" wrist rest. This magnetically attached wrist rest is the most prominent bit of theming on display and features that adorable illustration of Kuromi strutting about as her cute and sassy self also found on the headset.



Without the Korumi theming, this isn't one of the best Razer gaming keyboards I've ever used. Its mecha membrane switches feel satisfying to touch with their almost ASMR-like clicky sound, but they need more force than mechanical clickers. It's also wired-only, which could be a deal breaker for those who prefer a sleek and minimal look to their cute and cozy PC setups. Razer does have a cable management solution on the back to shorten that unruly wire, but it can still be distracting - Kuromi tech is cute, but a PC gaming setup with messy cables is anything but.

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless Kuromi Edition | $119.99 at Razer

Razer Leviathan V2 X Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Like the rest of the collection, the Leviathan V2 X Kuromi Edition sound bar has ditched its original look for the character's staple black and purple colors. This is one of my favorite pieces as the the entire length of the speaker grill is coated in a charming purple fabric. As one of the largest pieces in the set, it brings the entire collection together.



Even the mode source, Bluetooth, power, and volume controls are the same shade of purple, which is an unnecessary but charming addition to this Kuromi Edition sound bar. Sitting just left of the purple buttons is that Kuromi illustration that's definitely a staple of the whole set. The art features alongside Kuromi's name written out in purple font, which is just large enough that it doesn't feel distracting from the rest of the design.



One of my favorite decisions made for the Leviathan V2 X is that, instead of sticking with the same all-black colorway, Razer has used the same Kuromi background pattern that features faint adorable doodles of the same stars and skulls as found on the keyboard. You won't really see them unless you're right up close, but it adds a bit of nuance to the theming.



This is definitely the talking piece of the set, and when the Razer Chroma RGB strip is synced up to the rest of the collection, it makes for one impressive, and utterly endearing PC setup. However, this is still the same Leviathan V2 X as it always was, and so is lacking in the bass department. Without a subwoofer, it doesn't quite muster up the gumption to give justice to any music genre that's driven by lower ranges - which, is a lot of them.



Listening to the likes of Nirvana and the Pixies feels appropriate on tech-themed after Sanrio's favorite 'bad girl' but my off-brand Elegant $20 speakers do a better job at providing that punchy bass. You can customize the EQ through Razer Synapse, but I never quite got the sound I was looking for. Game dialogue, on the other hand, sounds just as you'd want it. The slightly angled nature of the Leviathan V2 X means the clarity of the game's soundscape is right in your face, which was exactly what I wanted when replaying the classic original Sims on my desktop PC.



The Kuromi theming means this sub $100 sound is now sitting just above its usual MSRP of $89.99 - which means it's less of a budget introductory sound bar than it used to be and it still packs the same sub-par sound and limited USB and Bluetooth connectivity. That being said, its stunning design brings the entire collection together and turned my desk into a flashy, Sanario light show.

Razer Leviathan V2 X Kuromi Edition | $129.99 at Razer

Razer Deathadder Essential & Goliathus Bundle Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Razer Deathadder Essential and Goliathus Bundle (Kuromi Edition) is one of the best options for those looking for some Sanrio drip in their setup without the exorbitant price point. This makes sense, given this set features the budget-friendly Razer Deathadder Essential gaming mouse, which typically costs less than a new AAA game, coming in at just $29.99. The mouse ships with a themed Razer Goliathus mousepad for $69.99.



The mouse may be wired, which is not my jam, and doesn't give any of the best gaming mice a run for their money, but its Kuromi design almost makes up for it. Around the edge of the ergonomic chassis is that lovely purple colorway. Instead of taking up a large portion of the design, the base of the mouse features the black pattern, with the faint inclusion of Kuromi drawings with stars and skulls placed throughout.



What really makes the mouse stand out is that, instead of a drawing of Kuromi herself, Razer opted for an RGB-lit skull - the same one found on her adorable jester hat. As an alt-wannabe goth girlie myself, I love adding as many skulls as I can to my household so this is easily my favorite design choice of the entire collection. Unlike the other accessories, you can't customize the colors of the mouse. However, the default pink glow looks so good that I never felt the need to change it in the first place.

While it looks great in its own right, everything looks more on-brand when gliding across the included Goliathus mousepad. At 10 x 13.98 inches it fits nicely to the side of the Kuromi keyboard, even on a cluttered desk like mine. Kuromi's printed face will be obstructed by the mouse, but that doesn't detract from the fact that the pad itself looks stunning. Made from a polyester fabric, it also feels soft to the touch and is nicely hemmed with a purple fabric that ties in with the rest of the set.



Unlike the other peripherals, however, there's no signature Razer RGB lighting present here. While it would have been nice to see one of the best mouse pads for gaming get the Kuromi makeover, having a more budget-friendly option in this bundle keeps costs low.

Razer Deathadder Essential & Goliathus Bundle Kuromi Edition | $69.99 at Razer

Razer Enki X Kuromi Edition

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

I wasn't provided with the Enki X Kuromi Edition gaming chair for this look at the Kuromi Collection. However, as someone who currently has their tush a Razer gaming chair, I'm more than familiar with the build, and design quality, you can expect from one of the best gaming chairs out there.

While it's not my favorite piece of the collection (that award goes to the Kitty V2 BT gaming headset), the chair is definitely the most striking. Not just because it's the biggest piece of the set, but because its design is unashamedly Kuromi.



The edging, built-in lumbar support, and cushioned section don that stunning purple shade. Meanwhile, the rest of the EPU Synthetic Leather is coated with stars and skulls on a black background - matching that of the headset, keyboard, and sound bar. Two large pink skulls sit on either side of the front, which perfectly matches those found on the Razer Deathadder Essential mouse.



One of my favorite details is that not just one, but both Razer logos found on either side of the headset have undergone a purple makeover to fit in with the rest of the design. It's definitely weird to see Razer logos not in their iconic green color, but it helps make the cuteness ooze from every inch of the chair's surface.



That all goes into overkill with Kuromi plastered on the back, featuring the illustration found through this set. This is the biggest use of the art overall, and even after seeing it multiple times throughout, I've yet to grow tired of seeing my favorite goth bunny strutting giving it her all. I'm also glad Razer opted to place this on the back, where anyone who wanders into your gaming space can actually see just how big a Sanrio fan you are - instead of the cute illustrations being hidden behind you.



The Kuromi Edition is also packed with optimized cushion density for a more comfortable fit, with a 152-degree recline, should you want to sit back and properly get into your game of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and 2D armrests that can be adjusted to suit your height needs. This isn't the most premium gaming chair in Razer's repertoire, and the Korumi touch adds another $150 on top of its price tag. That being said, it's easily one of the flashiest chairs Razer has to offer, and is making my Iskur V2 jealous with its gorgeous design, and stunning use of the Kuromi branding.

Razer Enki X Kuromi Edition | $549.99 at Razer

Should you buy the Razer Kuromi Collection?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Like with most officially licensed bits of gaming tech, whether or not this collection calls to you will depend on whether or not you're a big fan of Kuromi and Sanrio characters of any kind.



On their own, each piece of Razer gaming tech is considerably cheaper without the Kuromi coat of paint. You're essentially paying extra to have your PC gaming setup covered in this adorable face and color palette. That's not unusual, licensed gear is always going to be marked up, but what you really need to take into consideration with this collection specifically is whether or not you're okay with not having the very best of Razer's peripherals at your fingertips.



Don't get me wrong, every item here from the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset to the Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard comes with that high-quality build of any product they release, but they have given their more PC beginner-friendly products this makeover. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as it keeps costs lower. If you had the more decked-out gaming mouse, keyboard, or headset to deal with then the collective amount for this set would be astronomical. Just don't go in thinking you're going to get the features of Razer's more premium tech, like the 2.4 GHz connectivity of headsets like the Razer Barracuda X Chroma, or the wireless connectivity found with the Razer Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse.



What you will find is one of the best-looking sets of licensed gaming tech I've ever laid my eyes on. If you're putting together a new build, and want to have all your key PC accessories match and tie in with your cute and cozy surroundings, the Kuromi Collection is a no-brainer. Alternatively, if you have kids who want to get into PC gaming for the first time but won't quite benefit from all the bells and whistles of higher-end tech, and they happen to love Kuromi too, this set would go down a treat.



As a collector of anime figures, plushies, and a multiple decade-old Sanrio fan, this collection has me excited to see what else Razer has up their collab sleeve. You can get your hands on Hello Kitty, and even Gudetama Sanario tech, but I can only dream of what my favorite metal head, Aggretsuko would look like with her own set of adorable heavy-metal-themed Razer accessories.

The Kuromi Collection is available right now at Razer.

If you're not a Sanrio fan, check our guides to the best PC headset for gaming, the best SSD for gaming, and the best PC controllers for gaming to give your setup the boost it deserves.