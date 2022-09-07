The best gaming mouse pad in 2022 - the top desk mats

If you want to get your hands on the best mouse pad, then this is the right place for you. There are a lot of these desk mats on the market, which can make it harder to find one that suits you. However, this also means that you'll probably be able to pick one up at a much lower price point.

When looking for the best mouse pad, the key features to be on the lookout for are the size, the material (on both the surface and the base), and whether it has any additional aspects such as RGB or USB passthrough. We have taken all of these into account when compiling this list of our top picks.

These mats will all pair well with the best gaming mice as they allow for a smoother glide and pinpoint precision so you can be sure that your inputs are detected as required. They're a good fit for wireless rodents too - if you sport a wireless gaming mouse then be sure to keep an eye out for USB ports available on the mouse pad itself.

1. SteelSeries QcK The best gaming mouse pad overall Specifications Surface Material: Micro woven cloth Base Material: Non-slip rubber Dimensions: 320mm x 270mm x 2mm (Medium) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price + Range of sizes available + High thread count Reasons to avoid - No additional features

You can ask for more than the SteelSeries QcK line is ready to give you, but if you're after a solid gaming mouse pad with a smooth enough surface for excellent tracking, solid rubber grips, and a range of size options, you really don't need to. You'll be flying across the battlefield with the help of this handy square, all while keeping your pointer firmly in its own zone. Comfortable, good-looking, and affordable. Unless you're after Qi charging or RGB lighting, the SteelSeries QcK ticks all the right boxes for its price point.

2. Razer Sphex V2 The best budget gaming mouse pad Specifications Surface Material: Polycarbonate Base Material: Non-slip Dimensions: 270mm x 215mm x 0.5mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra-thin + Optimized for laser and optical sensors + Colorful design Reasons to avoid - Razer aesthetic might not suit all setups

The Razer Sphex V2 fills a sub-$10 hole in the best gaming mouse pads on the market, often coming in between $5 and $10 with discounts. That's a particularly cheap rate for a product from as big a name as Razer, and there are some solid benefits to going cheap as well. The ultra-thin form factor means this is a particularly comfortable pad, and you're still getting a durable polycarbonate finish on the top to keep things sturdy in the long run as well. The Mini model is also better suited to smaller setups as well, so you won't have the lip of your mouse pad underneath half your keyboard.

3. Logitech G440 The best hard gaming mouse pad Specifications Surface Material: Polyethylene Base Material: Non-slip rubber Dimensions: 340mm x 280mm x 3mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent tracking + Keeps clean + Low-friction materials Reasons to avoid - Harder edges can be uncomfortable

The Logitech G440 is one of the market's favorite hard gaming mouse pads - and for good reason. This is a solid piece of kit, especially if you're rocking a pointer with a Hero sensor. From its low-friction polyethylene top to its slightly grainy surface texture, this pad has been developed for pinpoint precision from the ground up. It's a little thicker than others on this list, and the harder corners may prove uncomfortable if you don't position correctly, but if you're after a hard gaming mouse pad for a nifty glide, this G440 is the best in the business.

4. Razer Firefly V2 The best RGB gaming mouse pad Specifications Surface Material: Hard micro-texture Base Material: Non-slip rubber Dimensions: 355mm x 255 mm x 4mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at GameStop (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Smooth mouse movement + Compatible with Razer Synapse + Premium feel + USB passthrough Reasons to avoid - Only one size option

This new and improved version of the Razer Firefly sits in the perfect Goldilocks zone of "not too big, not too small, not too over the top". Clocking in with a thickness of 4mm and 19 RGB lighting zones around the edge, it feels every bit as premium as the $49.99 / £49.99 price tag would suggest.

Sure, it doesn't have the cloth surface you may be used to, but don't be put off by that matte plastic - it features a micro-texture calibrated to enhance the performance of optical sensors. We found that, when testing, it translates to smooth, responsive movement regardless of whether you're playing a twitch-shooter or working on spreadsheets. In fact, we've been using the Firefly V2 for well over two years without it ever letting us down.

Happily, the RGB isn't so in-your-face that it'll distract you during a gaming session either. Limited to the mat's edge and a Razer logo in the top right-hand corner, it can be synced up with your other Razer gear via Synapse for consistent effects across your setup.

5. OMEN by HP Outpost Mousepad with wireless charging The best gaming mouse pad with Qi charging Specifications Surface Material: Reversible hard and soft Base Material: Non-slip rubber Dimensions: 345mm x 340mm x 9.5mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Swap between hard and soft surfaces + RGB enabled + 5W wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Requires USB-C port

This mat is reversible, meaning you can get a soft side or hard side based on what you need. The soft mat is made for low DPI players and the hard side is designed for smooth movements for high DPI users. You'll also find full RGB functionality, which is customizable so you can ensure it matches your setup.

One of the main selling points of this mouse is the independent charging area which allows you to not only charge your phone and other wireless accessories, but also any Qi charging mouse. It's worth noting that you will need a USB-C port in order to use the charging features.

If using the HP Omen Photon, the gaming mouse from the same collection, you can have your mouse fully charged in 2.5 hours.

6. Roccat Sense Core The best budget large gaming mouse pad Specifications Surface Material: Premium micro-weave cloth Base Material: Non-slip rubber base Dimensions: Three size options Reasons to buy + Multiple budget friendly size options + Designed for gaming + Pixel perfect tracking Reasons to avoid - No extra features

The Roccat Sense Core is a great budget option for a mouse mat. The largest sized option (XXL) comes in at $14.99 / £14.99 and measures 900x420x2mm. Although it doesn't present any cool features like wireless charging or RGB, it is a greatly reliable budget option.

That's because you still get a mouse pad which was designed for gaming, with a balanced cloth surface. It provides a perfect balance between speed and control, meaning it works perfectly with any mouse sensor, with Roccat claiming pixel-perfect tracking.

7. Corsair MM700 RGB Extended The Corsair best gaming mouse pad Specifications Surface Material: Glide-Enhanced Woven Textile Base Material: Anti-Slip Textured Rubber Dimensions: 930mm x 400 mm Reasons to buy + Made with glide-enhanced material to allow for smoother movements + Low friction + USB passthrough slots Reasons to avoid - Slightly more expensive than similar alternatives

If you're on the lookout for a Corsair branded mouse pad to take advantage of iCue then this is the pad for you. iCue allows you to sync all of your lighting on Corsair branded products.

Not only is it great for Corsair users, but also for gamers who are on the hunt for a pad which allows for glide enhancement. This means you get pinpoint accuracy and precision due to the low friction. Alongside this you receive two USB passthrough slots.

Which mouse pad is best for gaming? We have found that the SteelSeries QcK is the best mouse pad overall as it comes in at a much lower price point than others of a similar size and still provides you with amazing quality. If you're on the hunt for the best budget gaming mouse pad then be sure to check out the Razer Sphex V2, which often comes in at below $10 for a dedicated gaming mat.

What's the smoothest mouse pad? From our list, we can assume that the Corsair MM700 RGB Extended is the smoothest option as it's made from Glide-Enhanced Woven Textile. This allows for a frictionless experience meaning you get precision point accuracy.

How we test gaming mouse pads

When we use gaming mouse pads for testing, we replace our regular desk pad with it and then use it for a range of needs, including both gaming and working from home.

When gaming we ensure to play a range of games to ensure that we get the best perspective regarding the mouse. This means FPS games, MOBA games, RTS games, and everything else at our disposable.

We use all the features on offer, including passthrough, RGB, and charging if available. This allows us to fully understand how they work and if they do as stated on the box.

You can read more about our commitment to providing honest recommendations through extensive testing in our Hardware Policy, and we're also showing you exactly how we test gaming mouse pads in more detail as well.

