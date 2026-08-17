Who is Franz in Mortal Shell 2, and where can you find him?

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You'll need to find Franz in Mortal Shell 2 when you pick up certain items that require his specific knowledge

Franz works at his Tarforge in Mortal Shell 2.
(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

If you're wondering who Franz is as you play Mortal Shell 2, then I've got the answer for you. After all, as early as the prologue you should pick up an item accompanied by the text "Bring to Franz to discover its true purpose". But who Franz is remains a mystery at this point.

However, once you progress past the prologue, you'll find yourself in the Marrow Keep, and this is where you'll find Franz in Mortal Shell 2. This quirky old man can be seen working away at his magnificent Tarforge, and the items you'll need to take to him help bring 'her' back to life.

Where is Franz in Mortal Shell 2?

The UI for tempering Tarstones at the Tarforge, once you&#039;ve given the Obsidian Lathe to Franz in Mortal Shell 2.

(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

Franz is located in the Marrow Keep, to the North of the Gloom Siphon (on your left if you're coming from the Marrow Keep Beacon), tending to the Tarforge.

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The Tarforge is an important machine for you as well as Franz, as you can use it to upgrade your Mortal Shell 2 weapons, Tarstones, and Sidearms. Franz, meanwhile, seems to have an altogether different relationship with 'her' and is trying to rebuild her, which is where you and these found items come in.

By giving each of these items to Franz, you gradually unlock all of the capabilities of the Tarforge, as follows:

  • Muradean Actuator: Weapons upgrades
  • Obsidian Lathe: Sidearms upgrades
  • Etching Needles: Tarstone upgrades

If you're missing any of these items, here's where you can find them in-game, so don't read on if you want to find them yourself:

  • Muradean Actuator
    • At the Village Outskirts beacon (you should find this one naturally during the prologue, but can return using Mortal Shell 2 fast travel if you miss it).
  • Obsidian Lathe
    • In the Martyr's Tomb Dungeon behind the Great Arbiter of the Flesh arena, near the Widow's Overlook Beacon.
  • Etching Needles
    • Inside the Mushroom Village gate, just before taking on Magdalena, the area boss.

Those are all the Tarforge parts I've found so far, but if there's one for upgrading Seals, I'll add it as soon as I find it.

Until then, you can now use the Mortal Shell 2 Tarforge to upgrade your weapons, sidearms, and Tarstones using Ventrium and Coins.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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