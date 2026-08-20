Should you feed Gorf in Mortal Shell 2?

If you're wondering whether you should feed Gorf in Mortal Shell 2, then read on, as this seemingly unimportant character has far more to offer than your first meeting might suggest. It's not all about Gorf, either, as another interesting NPC is crucial to this quest.
When you first meet Gorf near the Widow's Overlook Beacon, he'll ask you for a Weltcap in hope of healing his mystery malady. He's really not feeling well, and you'll find plenty of these red mushrooms as you explore, so you should hand one over. This isn't the last of it, though, and you'll need to get an interesting lady named Hilga involved if you're going to heal him once and for all.
How to complete the Mortal Shell 2 Gorf questline
Yes, you should feed Gorf, and you'll get a valuable Marsh Pearl in return. In fact, to complete the full Mortal Shell 2 Gorf questline, you need to feed him multiple times and speak to Hilda in the Mushroom Village. There are more Marsh Pearls in it for you.
If you don't want me to spoil it for you, that's all you need to know. Each time you interact with either one of the NPCS, you must leave the area to trigger their next action, so it makes sense to simply alternate visits between them until the questline is concluded. You can either do this naturally while you progress through the game, or use Mortal Shell 2 fast travel to complete heal Gorf quickly.
If you want a walkthrough of the whole mission instead, here's exactly how to complete the questline and heal Gorf:
First, feed Gorf a Weltcap Mushroom. Speak with him again to collect a Marsh Pearl, which you can sell to Merrick at the Marrow Keep for 2,000 Coins.
Then you'll need to return to Gorf twice more, each time gifting him Common Moonshine.
The next time you visit Gorf, he'll give you a Poisoned Dagger that has been used to injure him.
Take this to Hilga in the Mushroom Village, at the location below.
While you're doing all this, check in with Hilda multiple times as well.
As soon as you've reached the right place in both storylines, you'll be able to give Hilga the Poisoned Dagger.
Now, if you return to Hilga's home, she'll have left you a note vaguely informing you that you'll know where to find her. Of course, she'll be with Gorf.
Head back to Gorf to find the two characters together and give Gorf another bottle of Moonshine.
Next time you return, Hilga will be gone, but Gorf will have been healed. He'll gift you another Marsh Pearl.
Return to Gorf's lair twice more and see the fruits of your labor. I won't spoil the ending for you.
Essentially, all that's in the Mortal Shell 2 Gorf questline for you is a few Marsh Pearls, but they are worth a good few thousand Coins all in all, and a handful of Mortal Shell 2 Gloom. For me, it's more about the beautiful, if a little weird, love story - a nice interval to all the fighting and monsters.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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