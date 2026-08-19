You'll find the words "Commune with Chaos" in Mortal Shell 2 upon discovering a secret room in the Marrow Keep, and it's likely you already have if you're here. Instead, what you're struggling with is actually being able to commune with chaos if nothing happens when you interact with the chalice in front of you.
Fortunately, there is a very simple fix for this, and it's intentional - it's not a bug. So here's how to commune with chaos in Mortal Shell 2, after which you'll find a special - but not game-changing - key.
Mortal Shell 2 'Commune with Chaos'
To Commune with Chaos in Mortal Shell 2, you must have the Slayer Seal in your inventory. You don't need to have it equipped, you simply must pick it up, at which point you'll be able to find out the secrets hidden in this previously locked dungeon.
This is easy to miss, as some people are intentionally avoiding the Slayer Seal with no intention of using the item. After all, this Seal reduces the game difficulty significantly by offering some seriously powerful buffs. More importantly, equipping the Seal disables achievements, so it's understandable that you may not want to pick it up.
However, there are not one but two failsafes in place to prevent you accidentally equipping the Seal, so go and pick it up, head back to the goblet, and you'll now be able to commune with chaos. If you need to know where to find the Seal, check out my standalone Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal guide.
Meanwhile, if you found yourself here by mistake and need to know where to find this mysterious chalice, then descend the ramp into Sester Genessa's arena in the Marrow Keep, turn left when you reach the bottom, and head to the block of stone in the wall with an engraving marked on it. Hit this wall with your weapon and a chamber opens up, inside of which you'll find this chalice and be able to commune with chaos yourself.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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