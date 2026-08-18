Wonderland codes (August 2026) for Gems

Wonderland codes can give you a helping hand in this adventure, as you explore a creepy park full of surprises. While this place was originally built as a paradise, there are now loud noises and jump scares potentially hiding around every corner, so you'll need to stay strong if you want to survive.
The initial promo released gives you a modest amount of free Gems, which is enough to increase your balance but you'll need to earn more of them yourself before you can start buying items to help you through this scary Roblox experience. If you're brave enough to head inside, then here are the codes for Wonderland and how to redeem them.
If you'd prefer some general promos for rewards that can be used across all of your experiences, then check out the latest Roblox promo codes.
All Wonderland codes
The following Wonderland codes are available to claim:
RELEASE26 – 100x Gems
The initial code for Wonderland unlocks 100 Gems, which can contribute towards an in-game purchase but isn't enough to buy anything on its own. Hopefully future promos will increase the amount of free Gems available, to give you more purchasing power.
To redeem Wonderland codes, start off by selecting the SHOP button on the left side of the screen while in the lobby, then on the next screen hit the CODES icon at the end of the top bar. That will open the Redeem a Code menu, so use the Enter a special code here text box to type in a promo before tapping Redeem to collect your reward. Codes for Wonderland are not case-sensitive, so you don't have to use all caps for them to work.
Expired Wonderland codes
No expired codes
At the moment there are no expired Wonderland codes, as this whole process has only been added recently. Any promos released will eventually stop working though, so claim the codes we've listed as active as soon as you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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