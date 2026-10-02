Here's everything new we learned about GTA 6 this week after Rockstar revealed new details on the animals, activities, and weather in its sprawling open-world sandbox

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On this week’s GTA 6 O’clock, James Jarvis and Dan Dawkins break down a huge batch of new GTA 6 details, including fresh information from Rob Nelson

Welcome back to GTA 6 O'Clock! This week, Daniel Dawkins and James Jarvis examine the biggest Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay details. In case you somehow missed it, GTA 6 landed on the cover of Game Informer magazine – a moment Rockstar used to reveal new information surrounding the complexity of this open-world sandbox. There was also fresh detail on some of the activities you'll be able to participate in, and some of the distractions you'll be able to hunt down too.

DD and JJ also explore the value of the GTA 6 Collector's Edition boxset and consider the true scale of this long-awaited sequel. There's plenty more covered in this week's episode of GTA 6 O'Clock, so you'll want to click the play button above to jump right into the conversation. You can also head over to our YouTube channel to watch the latest episode there, or download an audio-only version via Spotify so that you can get the latest GTA 6 news while you're on the move.

And while you're here, you can also sign up to the official GTA 6 O'Clock Newsletter to get weekly insights delivered right to your inbox, and vote in our latest GTA 6 poll to make your voice heard on the game ahead of its release on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This week's GTA 6 quiz

Could any other video game publisher besides Rockstar get away with releasing a $400 collector's edition that doesn't even include a copy of the game? The answer to that question is, sadly, yes – probably they could in this day and age. Regardless, that's not the question we're here to ask you this week! Come one, let's hear it:

Composite image featuring artwork from GTA 6 for GamesRadar&#039;s Countdown to GTA 6

Countdown to GTA 6 with GamesRadar+

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Josh West
Josh West
Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.

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