All Unsupervised Science testing facility locations in Control Resonant

The Testing Facilities in Control Resonant are all part of the Unsupervised Science quest, with six of them hidden in underground locations all around Manhattan for you to find and solve. There's two recurring puzzles that appear across the six Testing Facilities, and below I'll take you on a full walkthrough of the entire process: How to find every facility for the Unsupervised Science quest, how to solve the puzzles and challenges in each one, and what to do when they're all completed.
All Testing Facility locations in Control Resonant
There are Six FBC Testing Facilities hidden around the map in Control Resonant: one for every region, with the exception of the Underpass, which has none. You can find them all on the map below, along with blue arrows that mark their hidden access points.
For a bigger map with more detail, click the icon in the lower left.
Downtown. Entered via a pipe in the ground floor of the Deserted Area construction zone. Soda Machine puzzle.
Central. Entered via a hole in a construction zone East of the Field Office Station. Power Distribution Puzzle.
West Incursion Zone. Entered via a hole in the road in the middle of the region. Soda Machine puzzle.
Evacuation Zone. Entered via a hole in the road North of the Survivalist's Bunker, right next to the Fast Travel Door. Soda Machine puzzle.
The Park. Entered via a divergent tunnel in the sewer system, marked by an electronic sign that says "Restricted Facility: No Authorized Entry". Power Distribution Puzzle.
Unknown. Entered via a hole in the road on the "Ground" side of Unknown, Southwest of the Twisted Rooftops Fast Travel Door. Power Distribution puzzle. Also serves as the location to access the Threshold for the final part of the quest.
Once all puzzles are solved, you'll be given a final objective to Go into the Threshold, explained further down.
How to solve the Testing Facility puzzles in Control Resonant
There are two puzzles that appear at the Testing Facilities: Power Distribution, about moving charges around, and Soda Machines, about placing these drinks machines on marked locations. Here's how they both work and how to solve them.
Power Distribution
After pulling the console lever, you'll be shown several Power Cores attached to machines with flashing lights, some of which have charges in. If the red light on a machine starts flashing, you need to quickly install a charge. If the blue light starts flashing and sparking, you need to remove the charge. The goal is to quickly move charges between machines for a minute without any machine going without a charge for an extended period of time, or having one for too long and overloading. Once completed, all lights will turn green, and you'll get a reward.
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Soda Machines
Around the facility are random objects that you can pick up, but every time they cross a yellow line on the floor, they transform into other random objects. The goal is to turn them all into "Thirst Station" Soda Machines, then place those Soda Machines on the marked squares in the Facility. There is a complex pattern to the transformations (a repeating cycle that resets by one if you go back across a line you just crossed), and with the more complex layouts and spread out squares, I suggest that you find a T-intersection of yellow lines and run in circles through the three zones until the cycle is where you need it to be, then go from there. Once all squares have Soda machines in them, pull the lever on the main console to progress.
Go into the Threshold
After all six are completed, go back to the Unknown Testing Facility and into the side room East side, then pull the lever. This will open a metal door to a tunnel filled with glitching objects. Interact with Doctor Grant's body at the end to complete the quest and get the collectible: Dr Grant's Final Report. There's also a power core charge you can transfer to open a side door and get some resources.
Finally, completing the quest for good will get you the Untapped Scrunchie artifact, which increases the damage of Primary weapons by 10% when equipped.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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