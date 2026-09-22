All Taxi locations and puzzle solutions in Control Resonant

The Last Taxi in Control Resonant is an ongoing side quest about finding the locations of taxis hidden around Control Resonant and solving the puzzles in the dimension that they give you access to (which are themselves about picking the correct taxi from a group). Some of these puzzles are more challenging than others, but the principle is usually the same: either find the taxi that differs from the others in some small way, or ensure that the taxi you're getting into doesn't have something wrong with it. It'll differ depending on each puzzle, but we've got all their locations and solutions laid out for you below, so you can find them all and resolve one of the longest side quests in all of Control Resonant.
Downtown. Found at the North end of a road, in a traffic jam.
Central. Found around the back of a warehouse.
Evacuation Zone. Found in a dead end between two buildings, with Hiss Spikes and Lasers making it risky to approach.
West Incursion Zone. On the path to the Theater, on a gravity wall near the Empire Avenue station.
The Park. On the top floor of a car park, which is accessible at ground level.
Underpass. After using the Cable Car, head North from "Research Site... Again".
Unknown. On the Southernmost island, West of the Evac Building, on an empty space of road.
When you get close to any of them, it should appear on your minimap and in-game menu map, allowing you to narrow down its location easily enough. You'll also be able to hear its horn honking and see its lights flashing, if you need an audible pointer to help guide you in. Don't expect to see many Control Resonant checkpoints nearby - these taxis usually tend to be hidden away from even enemies.
Once you get close, interact with the open door and you'll be escorted to a new dimension that looks like a shadowy New York, reminscent of certain sections from Alan Wake 2. Follow the indicator to the back alley to speak to Mila on the payphone, at which point you'll be able to do the taxi puzzles.
Keep in mind that despite the numbering, you can do these in any order.
Taxi puzzles in Control Resonant explained
Once you've spoken to Mila on the phone, you'll have to solve three puzzles tied to taxis on the main street. These are usually based around spotting the taxi that's different to the others in some way, though there are a couple of exceptions where the puzzles are about assembling the taxi or finding one that's entirely complete.
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Once you think you know the right taxi, get inside. If you're correct, you'll get a cinematic showing a green light. If you're wrong, you'll see a red light. You'll then be brought to a new puzzle based on similar concepts as to the first one. Complete three rounds of puzzles, and you'll be returned to the main map.
1. Downtown Taxi puzzle solutions
The Downtown puzzle is all about focused on the noise and blinking indicator lights of the taxis.
Only one of the taxis is making the ticking noise associated with indicating. Get in that one.
All the taxis' rooftop signs turn off when you get close to them, except one, that remains on and lit. Get in that one.
All the taxis' rooftop signs are turned off, except one that only does so when you get close to it. Get in that one.
2. Central Taxi puzzle solutions
Probably the one that most people will encounter first, the Taxi puzzle here is also the most straightforward.
Only one of the taxis has its lights running and engine turned on. Get in that one.
Only one of the taxis has its rooftop sign lit up. Get in that one.
Only one of the taxis has its rooftop sign, headlights AND rear breaklights all lit up at once. Get in that one.
3. Evacuation Zone Taxi puzzle solutions
Here the challenge is studying the blinking and/or flashing lights of each Taxi to look for discrepancies.
All the taxis' lights are flashing in unison, except for one that's flashing on the off-beat. Get in that one.
The taxis' lights all flash one after the other, but one of them flashes multiple times in succession, not just once. Get in that one.
The taxis are all flashing erratically and out of time with one another, but one of them doesn't flash at all and remains dark. Get in that one.
4. West Incursion Zone Taxi puzzle solutions
Many of the taxi puzzles in Control Resonant focus on light in some way, and this one is no different. Here the goal is not to study the taxis, but the streetlights above each one shining down on them.
Only one of the streetlights above the taxis is blinking. Get in the taxi marked this way.
Now all the streetlights above taxis are blinking, except for one that remains on and lit at all times. Get in that one.
Now all the streetlights are blinking, but there's only one not in sync with the others, flashing on the off-beat. Get in that one.
5. The Park Taxi puzzle solutions
Appropriately enough, the puzzle in The Park is all about handling the Mold, and finding the pieces inside it to repair the taxi and drive away.
Shatter the grey Mold build-ups to pick up the pieces inside and place them on the taxi to repair it. You'll need the hood and the trunk.
Avoid the explosive Mold clumps and pick up the vehicle pieces to assemble the taxi. You'll need to find two wheels, and yellow-colored hood, as the game provides you two (a yellow one and a blue one).
Attack the grey Mold build-ups linked by grey threads to the taxi, otherwise the one on the taxi will keep growing back. After that's all cleared, you need to assemble the taxi from the many pieces lying around, some of which are redundant. You'll need a wheel protector, a rear bumper, a hood and a taxi signlight. Putting in the wrong one will either simply put it next to the taxi, or it will look clearly incorrect and not match the one's you've gotten in before.
6. Underpass Taxi puzzle solutions
The Taxis accessed from the Underpass are focused on patterns of lights and behaviour of both cars and streetlights.
When the streetlights go out, only one taxi will have its lights ON. Get in that one.
When the streetlights go out, only one taxi will have its lights OFF. Get in that one.
One taxi has its lights turned OFF until the streetlights turn off, so it and the streetlight are never turned on at the same time. Get in that one.
7. Unknown Taxi puzzle solutions
One of the most surprising puzzles, the Taxi taken from Unknown plays on shadows that don't behave as shadows are supposed to. Use the light you can pick up to study the shadows from each taxi. For example, you can see the taxi above is casting the wrong shadow, that of an industrial digger.
Only one taxi actually casts a shadow shaped like a taxi. Get in that one.
The puzzle is the same as above, but now there are more taxis to check, including some parked across the street.
All the shadows are shaped like taxis, but only one includes the shadow cast by the sign on top of the taxi's roof. Get in that one.
Completing all these puzzles completes The Last Taxi sidequest, though oddly enough, there don't appear to be any rewards for doing so that we could find. We'll update this if we find out more, however, but for me the quest was closed and there was never any follow-up to this story.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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