What are the changing symbols in Control Resonant?

If you've been exploring Control Resonant you've probably seen pillars of light that form changing symbols above them as you get close, dotted around the map. The game doesn't explain what these are, though you might be kicking yourself once you find out, as we'll explain here.
The changing symbol pillars in Control Resonant explained
The shifting symbols around Control Resonant are checkpoints / respawn save points that automatically trigger when you get close to them. Before being activated, these pillars simply fire a beam of light into the sky, but when you get close, a changing sequence of symbols appears above them, several of which are associated with saving games or files (such as a retro floppy disc).
Keep in mind that the world state and your progress in the game is saved automatically whether you find these checkpoints or not, it's simply that the pillars log your position within the game. That means that if you're about to go into a dangerous area, or just want to save the game to quit, look around for one of these pillars firing off a beam of light, and walk over to it.
They're generally distributed around the game pretty evenly and frequently, so they shouldn't be too hard to find, especially with how the light tends to stand out and they're usually placed pretty prominently (such as in the middle of streets).
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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