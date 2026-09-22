How to get Reset Items and respec in Control Resonant

Reset Items in Control Resonant are aptly named consumables used to reset Dylan and respec his abilities, but the problem is that Reset Items are rare and costly, with very few of them to be found around the game. To help out, I'll explain where to easily get Reset Items in Control Resonant, as well as what you need to know about how the game's respec system works.
How to get Reset Items in Control Resonant
The easiest and simplest way to get Reset Items is to buy them from the Vendors spread around the Control Resonant map, which cost 5000 Source each. Each Vendor will only sell a couple of Reset Items total, depending on their Vendor Level, but that should still be more than enough for the majority of most people's playthroughs. We've marked the locations of all Vendors in Control Resonant on the map above for reference.
Reset Items can also be obtained occasionally from the completion of certain missions or quests, but it's pretty sporadic and inconsistent. Vendor purchases are much easier and straightforward.
Once you have a Reset Item, heading back to the Gap hub zone will allow you to respec certain attributes about Dylan. Specifically, going to any of the associated menus and holding down the button displayed at the top will allow you to spend a Reset Item, and completely respec one of the following:
If you're looking to change either your Weapons or Talents, I'd consider at least finding the materials or Talent Points simply needed to buy the new upgrades you want, rather than spending a rare and expensive Reset Item (for example, if you want Control Resonant Living Shards, we can show you where they're obtained). However, with the choices of powers and abilities excluding certain options, that's more understandable.
Ultimately though, spending a Reset Item should be your last resort choice, as there's simply a limited amount within the world for you to find and use.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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