Which Combo Finisher should you get in Control Resonant?

Combo Finishers in Control Resonant are special unlocks that add additional moves to the end of your standard primary weapon attack combo, and are usually the most powerful moves you can do with your primary Aberrant Form. With six different Combo Finishers to chose between and each of them costing you a Living Shard to purchase, it's understandable to want to make sure that you're getting the best possible one for such a significant cost.
What are the best Combo Finishers in Control Resonant?
Of all the Combo Finishers in Control Resonant, the best two are the Concussive Beatdown (which is good for boss fights) and the Wide Edge (which is good for groups), each of which are well-suited to certain purposes.
The Concussive Beatdown does respectable damage, and, most importantly, rapidly deals large amounts of Falter, so is very useful as a way of setting up tough enemies for executions. It works quickly and is good at allowing players to quickly cancel out of it if they're in danger. As a result, it's well-suited to fighting singular, tough opponents, like bosses or minibosses.
The Wide Edge is the opposite, a single spinning sweep that hits all near opponents and knocks them back. It's very useful for quickly clearing space around you and doing decent damage, which can be very good if you're fighting groups in Control Resonant, especially of weak enemies.
What are Combo Finishers?
Combo Finishers are additions to your existing Primary Weapon combo that add an attack (or several) to the end of that basic combo. When you use your standard primary weapon attack to the end of its three-hit combo (by tapping Square on PS5 controllers and X on Xbox Controllers), the combo finisher adds a new attack on the end, which changes depending on which Finisher you have equipped (though it makes no difference which Control Resonant weapon and Aberrant Form you're using).
You can only have one Combo Finisher equipped at a time, which you choose via the Loadout section of the pause menu. You can choose between all the Combo Finishers that you've purchased, each of which costs one Control Resonant Living Shard to initially buy, and has its own series of upgrades that you can get in the Gap. Of course, if you change your mind, you can always grab a Reset Item and pick out new options.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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