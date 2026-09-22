How long is Control Resonant? Well, that will vary significantly depending on what you want to do in-game and whether you're a completionist or not. Having taken on more of a sandbox form than the previous game, Control Resonant has an even bigger map and greater emphasis on optional content, side quests and things to uncover. If you're considering buying Resonant, or if you've already got it and want to know how long the adventure ahead of you might be, I'll lay out all the details below, having played it myself.
How long to beat Control Resonant explained
Depending on what sort of playthrough you're planning, here's how long it will take you to beat Control Resonant.
Just Story Campaign. 20-25 hours.
Standard Playthrough (Story + major side quests). 25-30 hours.
100% Completion. 40-50 hours.
There's some variation here as not only does Control Resonant have a lot of side content, it's also prone to difficulty spikes in both combat and puzzles, so depending on a player's skill level, some might find themselves struggling to progress in sections more than others, which we've taken into account in our estimations above.
The reality is also that most players will have to engage with side content to some degree or another, as the rewards earned through doing so are, if not essential, then at least incredibly helpful to surmounting the enemies and challenges in the main story.
It's also helpful to keep in mind that, yes, Control Resonant does have new game plus. Once you've completed the story and done everything you want to achieve, you are fully enabled to go back around and do the whole thing again without losing your abilities and unlocked gear.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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