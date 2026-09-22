How to get Living Shards in Control Resonant

Living Shards in Control Resonant are something that players will be looking for from a very early point, as new weapons and Aberrant Forms are locked off behind Living Shards. However, these aren't necessarily easy to get, though players should have earned enough to have unlocked the majority of purchases by the end of the game. If you want to know how to get Living Shards easily in Control Resonant, I'll explain how to get them below.
Where to get Living Shards in Control Resonant
Living Shards in Control Resonant can be obtained from major story quests and side quests (such as hunting Resonants), and also purchased from Vendors around the map for 4000 Source each.
Vendors have a limited stock, but you'll be given a Living Shard at the end of major quests (especially in the late-game of Control Resonant), meaning that if you're falling short and want more of them, the best thing for you to do is to simply progress with the story. You'll likely earn a Living Shard at the next major story beat, and along the way you'll be acquiring Source in combat encounters that you can spend at Vendors for the sake of earning additional Shards.
If you want to know where the Vendors in Control Resonant are found, you can find them all shown on the Control Resonant map below. All Vendors sell Living Shards, though not in unlimited amounts. They also sell the Control Resonant Reset Items, if you want to respec.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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