How to respec in Elden Ring and find Larval Tears

The Elden Ring respec system uses Larval Tears to change your stats and level up in a different way and, while not too complicated, it can be a battle to get there. There's a specific character who will allow you to respec if you provide her with a Larval Tear, but these items are hard to find and the character themselves isn't easy to reach. Not to worry though - we'll show you how to find her, her payment, and thus how to respec stats in Elden Ring and change your attributes accordingly. Be forewarned - there's minor spoilers for relevant sections of the game to follow.

How to respec in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

To respec your stats in Elden Ring you need to talk to a character called Renalla, Queen of the Full Moon. However, Renalla isn't just an average character - she's a major boss in the game who needs to be beaten first, at which point she'll be pacified into a friendly NPC.

Renalla can be found at the highest point of Elden Ring's Raya Lucaria Academy, the massive sorcerous structure in the centre of Liurnia of the Lakes, the watery zone North of Stormveil that unlocks after beaten Godrick. Specifically you're looking for the Raya Lucaria Grand Library, the boss arena in which Renalla is fought (well, partly where she's fought).

Once the boss fight is over, she'll be a friendly NPC in the library who can be spoken to, and will offer you a chance at "Rebirth", the game's grandiose term for a respec. This simply allows you to reallocate and redistribute all the levels you've earned so far however you want, and gives you the power to redesign your character from the ground up. Want to deemphasise your Strength power and boost your Dexterity? Want to switch from Intelligence to Faith? Here's the chance. Of course, if you want to know exactly what each attribute does, we've got Elden Ring stats explained here.

Only issue is that every time you want to respec, you'll need to spend a rare and special item called a Larval Tear. That's a job in its own right.

Where to find Elden Ring Larval Tears

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Larval Tears in Elden Ring are pretty rare, and you probably won't find many until far further into the game. However, there are some places for you to check out:

There's a Larval Tear in the graveyard of the Village of the Albinaurics, South of the Academy.

The merchant in the underground Siofra River will sell you a Larval Tear.

Dropping down from the Southwest side of the Three Sisters gardens next to Caria Manor will lead you to a merchant named Pidia. He'll sell you another Larval Tear.

There's multiple Larval Tears found around Nokron, Eternal City. Nokron won't be accessible until you beat Starscourge Radahn, the entrance in a massive crater South of the Mistwood in East Limgrave. The Mimic Tear boss in Nokron is guaranteed to drop two of them.

We've heard that Larval Tears have a chance to be dropped by certain Silver Tear enemies (the silvery blob monsters) in Nokstrella. However, we have not confirmed this for ourselves yet.

Larval Tears are rare enough that you should be very careful about respecs - make sure you want to commit to one, and that you're happy with the result. If the difference is only a few levels, it might be worth simply checking out our Elden Ring Rune farming locations and levelling up the stats you want instead.

